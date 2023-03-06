Chinese Regime Faces Difficult Post-COVID Questions as Xi Jinping Tightens His Grip with Unprecedented Third Term | world news

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing is magnificent.

Based, as it is, in a politically sensitive location overlooking Tiananmen Squareit’s normally impossible to film here – even taking out your phone can attract police attention.

But not this weekend.

Those accredited to pass beyond the closed roads were allowed to view, film and take selfies at their leisure.

And that’s exactly what the more than 3,000 delegates from across the country did.

There was a festive atmosphere, a feeling that they were delighted to be here.

Most were men in suits, but there were a handful in traditional ethnic minority clothing – an important display of diversity given China’s history of suppressing such groups.

They had gathered to China the equivalent of the opening of Parliament, an annual event in the political calendar but with added significance this year.

This “Two Sessions” or “Liang Hui” in Chinese, sees Xi Jinping confirmed as President of the country for an unprecedented third term.

He could, in theory, remain leader for life.

The whole event was as controlled as it was closely watched.

To access it, we had to self-quarantine for 24 hours in a “closed-loop” hotel and have a covid test.

As we climbed the large steps to enter the building, the facial recognition technology extracted each of our images in turn.

Hundreds of masked security guards watched us closely.

All About Xi

In theory, delegates here vote on legislation, key positions, and changes to the constitution.

This year, that included a slight increase in the defense budget, but everything had already been decided in a series of meetings behind closed doors.

In the Great Hall itself, delegates clapped in perfect unison as the President and his senior team entered.

Mr. Xi did not take the pulpit himself, but the weekend was, in a way, all about him.

The reshuffling of his top team, a cabinet now stuffed with his allies, was confirmed – his China agenda firmly at the forefront.

But this government has questions to answer, including how to rebuild an economy battered by the excesses of a hard and prolonged zero COVID policy.

Indeed, the economic forecasts announced were timid compared to the usual forecasts, growth having slowed down drastically.

Public opinion on this matters and is harmed.

Many Chinese have suffered tremendously from severe lockdowns, but the policy was dropped dramatically overnight.

But there weren’t many answers here.

A press conference was filled mostly with state media and a large number of journalism trainees.

The questions, it seemed, had been pre-selected and the answers meticulously prepared.

It feels like the start of some sort of new chapter for China, a post-COVID era – a time of heightened tensions with the West, under a man who may now be the leader for life.

Mr. Xi’s China is richer and stronger than it was, but under a carefully controlled aesthetic, it still faces complicated questions.