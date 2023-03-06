Anger over reports that Boris Johnson is seeking to become a knight for his father | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has been accused of bringing the honors system into disrepute after it was reported his long-delayed resignation list included a knighthood nomination for his father, Stanley Johnson. As prime minister, he made his brother, Jo Johnson, a peer. Previous reports have suggested Johnson may also be considering honors for his wife, Carrie Johnson, and sister, Rachel Johnson. However, it is understood that neither is on his resignation list. According at the time, who cited no source, Stanley Johnson is among 100 names proposed for honors by the former prime minister, who left office in September. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson told the newspaper: We do not comment on honours. Keir Starmer said the idea of ​​Stanley Johnson being knighted was ridiculous. The Labor leader told LBC radio: This is a classic from a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous. The idea that a former Prime Minister bestows honors on his father for his services to what? Asked about the idea, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said Boris Johnson had discredited the honors system, discredited the Prime Minister’s office. While saying he generally doesn’t care about Stanley Johnson, he added: Given Boris Johnson’s conduct, you could say Stanley Johnson has a lot to answer for, actually. Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, said the idea of ​​a knighthood for the former prime minister’s father mocks the honors system and called on Rishi Sunak to veto the whole thing from the list. However, Sunaks’ official spokesperson said the honors list will continue: There are longstanding rules that guide the honors process. The PM has no intention of changing those I know of. And of course, it is a fact that outgoing Prime Ministers are able to appoint people in this way. On the details of who might be named, he said: This detail is still being worked out and obviously all names will be released in the usual way. I will not go into speculation. The list is being vetted by the Cabinet Office, amid widespread reports of concern among officials and at Sunaks Downing Street over its length and some of those included. According to other reports, among those vying for peerages are former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Other reports said the peerages could also go to Ross Kempsell, 30, who previously worked for Rupert Murdochs TalkTV station as a political editor, then for the Conservative Central Office and for Johnson, and Charlotte Owen, the one of the former assistants to former prime ministers. who is believed to be in her late twenties. As well as placing his brother in the Lords, Johnson also did so for two close friends, former Tory MP Zac Goldsmith and newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev. skip newsletter promotion Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion Stanley Johnson’s nomination would also be controversial given the allegations about his behavior. In 2021, Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused the former MEP of touching them at Tory party conferences. Nokes, the chair of the Commons Women’s and Equality Committee, accused him of forcefully slapping her on the buttocks and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative party conference in 2003. Stanley Johnson denied the incidents, saying he had no recollection of Caroline Nokes.

