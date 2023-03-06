Before the fatal collapse, the Turkish building had bypassed the code thanks to Erdogan’s policy





The Trend Gardens building was built over two decades ago, in the late 1990s, following a typical Turkish real estate pact where one party contributes the land and another takes over the construction, while the two share the units. Bahattin Dogan, a 70-year-old building contractor from Malatya, told Reuters he did the construction. Bulent Yeroglu said his family brought the land. A 59-year-old civil engineer, Yeroglu said he also took responsibility for designing the structure of the buildings with steel-reinforced concrete for the framework and bricks for the infills. Both men said they followed all applicable rules and took no shortcuts. Reuters was unable to independently corroborate this. Architects’ drawings of the original structure and building permits dated 1996 and later seen by Reuters, along with a satellite image from 2010, show the building initially consisted of a ground floor with commercial space and 12 apartments on six floors above plus an attic. Presented with the drawings, forensic engineering specialist Eduardo Fierro of California-based BFP Engineers said the building appeared to have a reasonably well-designed framework. Fierro said, however, that it had a so-called soft story or inherent weakness to the ground floor, with a higher ceiling and fewer walls or partitions to accommodate the commercial area. He and several other specialists consulted by Reuters agreed that determining whether the remodeling played a role in the buildings’ collapse was not possible without more information. Reuters had no evidence that the remodeling was a factor in the disaster. Yeroglu said he got the commercial area and split it into two spaces over a decade ago, selling them to two pharmacists. The two pharmacists told Reuters they acquired the retail space after it was split and made no changes to the building. Building contractor Dogan, who got the 12 apartments, said he sold them in mid-2018 to Aslan, one of the people government officials said had been arrested. Reuters could not determine whether Aslan or someone else took responsibility for the 42-unit renovation, as ownership of the buildings continued to change at the time this happened. A city official said the renovation was done without asking for permission, which he and other local building specialists say should have been sought for such a transformation. There is no record of a request, the official said after consulting building records in Malatyas Yesilyurt district. If an application had been filed, the official added, it would likely have been rejected because the municipality is generally opposed to allowing the renovation of older buildings that have tired structures. A spokesperson for the Yesilyurt District Municipality, where Trend Garden was located, declined to comment on the building’s registration history. What is clear is that the Ministry of Town Planning issued amnesty decisions in December 2019 based on information provided by the applicant for 42 apartments at the Trend Garden address, according to 42 documents from amnesty consulted by Reuters. Land registry documents reviewed by Reuters show that a Malatya-based company called Trend Yurt used the amnesty rulings to secure the building deed in November 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.prothomalo.com/international/europe/0pa28vbbpw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos