Opposition: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao mastermind behind Opposition letter bomb to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over arrest of Manish Sisodia | Hyderabad News







“Dear Pradhan Mantri Ji, We hope you will agree that India is still a democratic country. The blatant abuse of central agencies against opposition members seems to suggest that we have moved from a democracy to an autocracy,” the leaders wrote.

Those who signed the letter include BRS Chairman and Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Farooq Abdullah (JKNC) CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena-UBT, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.

In a scathing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the leaders of eight political parties, including BRS Chairman and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ( AAP), among others, accused the Center of “gross misuse” of central investigative agencies and Raj Bhavans to hunt down opposition leaders.

Although Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are being investigated by ED in the National Herald case, the Congress the print was missing. So did the DMK, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and HD Kumaraswamy’s JDS – an indication of their closeness to Congress. Also, the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress lost to Congress in the recent by-election. Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, said categorically “Congress cannot be friends with BRS, a party that reeks of corruption”.

In the letter, the opposition leaders wrote: “After a long witch hunt, former Delhi MP CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI without any evidence. The allegations against Sisodia are groundless and resemble a political conspiracy. His arrest enraged the country. and will be held up around the world as an example of a political witch hunt and will further confirm what the world suspected that India’s democratic values ​​are under threat under authoritarian rule

Opposition leaders later wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the maximum number of key politicians detained, raided or questioned by investigative agencies since 2014 were from opposition parties. “Investigative agencies are slowing down cases against opposition politicians, who join the BJP. Former Congressman and current Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra are examples of this,” they wrote.

“Since the BJP came to power in 2014, there has been a marked increase in raids, complaints filed against and arrests of opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Sanjay Raut ( Shiv Sena), Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party), Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) Central agencies have often raised suspicions that they are working as extended wings of the ruling dispensation in the Center. In many cases, the timing of the cases and arrests coincided with elections, which very clearly shows that they were politically motivated and aimed at eliminating the opposition.

“There is yet another front on which a war is being waged against our country’s federalism. Governors’ offices across the country act in violation of constitutional provisions and frequently interfere with governance. They deliberately undermine democratically elected state governments. and instead choose to hamper Governance at whim and whim Whether it is the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana or the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, they have become the face of “a growing rift between the Center and the states run by non-BJP governments. This threatens the spirit of federalism, which the states continue to nurture despite the Centre’s lack of voice, which has led citizens to our country to question the role of Governors in Indian democracy.

“The misuse of central agencies and constitutional offices like the governor’s to settle scores outside of the electoral battleground is highly condemnable because it does not bode well for our democracy,” the leaders wrote. HYDERABAD: A week after the arrest of former Delhi MP CM Manish Sisodia by CBI, at least nine leaders of eight political parties wrote to the Prime Minister on Sunday Narendra Modi accusing the BJP-run center of abusing central investigative agencies and Raj Bhavans to launch a witch hunt against Opposition leaders. The decision, according to top sources, was the brainchild of Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo, K Chandrasekhar Rao , one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most vocal critics. However, the composition of the signatories of the missive to Modi reflects an emerging non-Congress and anti-BJP front with key Congressmen and leaders allied to the big old party missing from the columns. KCR and MLC K Kavitha’s daughter has been named in the Delhi liquor policy scam ED charge sheet.“Dear Pradhan Mantri Ji, We hope you will agree that India is still a democratic country. The blatant abuse of central agencies against opposition members seems to suggest that we have moved from a democracy to an autocracy,” the leaders wrote.Those who signed the letter include BRS Chairman and Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Farooq Abdullah (JKNC) CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar of NCP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena-UBT, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.In a scathing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the leaders of eight political parties, including BRS Chairman and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ( AAP), among others, accused the Center of “gross misuse” of central investigative agencies and Raj Bhavans to hunt down opposition leaders.Although Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are being investigated by ED in the National Herald case, the Congress the print was missing. So did the DMK, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and HD Kumaraswamy’s JDS – an indication of their closeness to Congress. Also, the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress lost to Congress in the recent by-election. Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, said categorically “Congress cannot be friends with BRS, a party that reeks of corruption”.In the letter, the opposition leaders wrote: “After a long witch hunt, former Delhi MP CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI without any evidence. The allegations against Sisodia are groundless and resemble a political conspiracy. His arrest enraged the country. and will be held up around the world as an example of a political witch hunt and will further confirm what the world suspected that India’s democratic values ​​are under threat under authoritarian rule BJP diet.”Opposition leaders later wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the maximum number of key politicians detained, raided or questioned by investigative agencies since 2014 were from opposition parties. “Investigative agencies are slowing down cases against opposition politicians, who join the BJP. Former Congressman and current Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy and Narayan Rane from Maharashtra are examples of this,” they wrote.“Since the BJP came to power in 2014, there has been a marked increase in raids, complaints filed against and arrests of opposition leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Sanjay Raut ( Shiv Sena), Azam Khan (Samajwadi Party), Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) Central agencies have often raised suspicions that they are working as extended wings of the ruling dispensation in the Center. In many cases, the timing of the cases and arrests coincided with elections, which very clearly shows that they were politically motivated and aimed at eliminating the opposition.“There is yet another front on which a war is being waged against our country’s federalism. Governors’ offices across the country act in violation of constitutional provisions and frequently interfere with governance. They deliberately undermine democratically elected state governments. and instead choose to hamper Governance at whim and whim Whether it is the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana or the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, they have become the face of “a growing rift between the Center and the states run by non-BJP governments. This threatens the spirit of federalism, which the states continue to nurture despite the Centre’s lack of voice, which has led citizens to our country to question the role of Governors in Indian democracy.“The misuse of central agencies and constitutional offices like the governor’s to settle scores outside of the electoral battleground is highly condemnable because it does not bode well for our democracy,” the leaders wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/hyderabad/telangana-cm-k-chandrasekhar-raos-brain-behind-opposition-letter-bomb-to-prime-minister-narendra-modi-on-manish-sisodias-arrest/articleshow/98437675.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]zWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos