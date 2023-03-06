Politics
Who can whisper Xi Jinping in the right? NRK Urix Foreign News and Documentaries
1 meter and 78 centimeters high. Or maybe 1.80. Almost always looks a bit taller in photos.
69 years old. Divorce. Remarried one of China’s most famous folk opera singers. A 31-year-old girl he doesn’t like until the outside world talks about or writes about.
We know quite a bit about Xi Jinping. We can put the pieces together and make a kind of profile, but there are a lot of things we don’t know.
What is Xi kidding?
We can’t be sure that he is a person who can laugh at himself. We don’t know what he really thinks about balloons. We don’t know about Xi Jinping, if he was completely honest, I think Biden would have been a cooler friend than Putin.
The Economist magazine named Xi Jinping the most powerful man in the world last year.
Joe Biden may be the president of the most powerful country in the world, but the US president shares power with several elected officials from two parties and an independent court that may think differently from the president.
Xi Jinping is party leader of A party with 95 million members, president and worst leader for 1.4 billion inhabitants. And since the Chinese state-controlled media always add in all the articles about Xi and them, many of them are also the head of the Chinese military commission.
If Xi is the most powerful man in the world? Then the spring forces itself forward. Who can whisper Xi in the right? Who does he listen to?
A small group of older men? Wife? The girl? Young people?
People?
As we wonder, Xi is putting the finishing touches on a hugely ambitious power structure.
In the fall, Xi, as the first leader after Chairman Mao, won a third term as China’s worst leader and proceeded to replace the entire Communist Party and China’s worst leading group with its loyal supporters. When you see images of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this week, you are seeing the real power game finale. This is the People’s Congress in Beijing. We want to see the new Chinese Premier. Those most interested in China will follow new information on who got the leadership positions for the most important cities. If one of them gets the right to Xi, we can see who is competing to become his heir.
But what about people? Are they entitled to Xi?
For a few days at the turn of November – December, many Chinese people asked themselves this question. They were collectively amazed.
In Beijing, a few thousand young students were tired after a long night in the city. They had protested.
Young people waved blank white sheets above their heads to say their voices and people’s frustration with an infection control system that no longer made sense were going unheard.
You have an intense sense of being in the presence of something vulnerable – something that can break you when you stand on the streets in Beijing and see young people rising up against something as powerful as the party and the state in China.
It was about getting out of isolation. About the freedom to live locked up. Otherwise give up more of his youth.
And Xi turned around. Within days, China went from strict zero tolerance for infection to removing all restrictions.
Who could say what was true?
Xi attached great personal prestige to the zero-tolerance policy. It seems unlikely that he turned completely on his own.
During the fall, the mind just played with the question. Did it occur to me how fundamentally important that was. Who can talk to Xi and be heard?
Who could say anything else when the virus is already spreading explosively. Zero tolerance is suffocating the economy. Neither you nor the party benefits from the protests becoming something else.
This person or these people can become extremely important for several issues in the future which directly determine a lot for many people, also at home in Norway.
dialogue with the world. Relations with the United States. Taiwan. The war in Ukraine. How will Beijing react to the United States denying China access to Western technology? What role can China’s pandemic-damaged economy play in rebuilding the global economy?
Who can talk to Xi and be heard? There is a small gallery of people who show up. From politicians Li Qiang and Wang Huning, Kona Peng Liyuan and Xi Mingze.
Supplier
Li Qiang is the man who is likely to succeed as prime minister. In the West, the assessment is that Li Qiang’s career has been about delivering what Xi wants. Not one to be listened to. In China, several businessmen and politicians say that Li Qiang, because he has the confidence of Xi, will have a wide field of action.
The brain
Wang Huning is the most unique in China’s worst group of seven leaders. The only one who hasn’t built his career primarily on his loyalty to Xi. Wang Huning has worked for the past three presidents and is often referred to as Beijing’s chief ideologue. Nr all the slogans, especially the modernization of Xi with the Chinese style has his signature.
Can this powerful, slightly gray shadow player continue to be the one who decides the direction of China, both abroad and at home?
The machinist
At home and abroad, and a famous wife of Xi and a folk opera singer, Peng Liyuan is someone to be reckoned with. With her star status and her network across many Chinese political scenes, Peng Liyuan is undoubtedly her husband’s trusted advisor.
Favorite
You have to be careful not to say too much about the couple’s only daughter. What we know best about Xi Mingze is that Xi protects his daughter. Some of those who made information about his life public ended up in jail for violating China’s privacy law. When I ask people here in Beijing who has power over Xi, many Chinese still mention the girl. Most often with a slightly smirk.
Xi Mingze was educated at Harvard and is the person in Dad Xi’s closest circle who would most like to know more about China’s young elite. Many of these sympathized with the young protesters.
The little one
Xi needs the youth, needs the youth in turn, needs to know what they think. China is facing a demographic crisis. Over the next three to six decades, the UN predicts that China’s population will decline by several hundred million. Most will be old and not young enough to care for them.
Not enough young women and men to develop the military, science and an economy capable of advancing China’s interests and challenging the United States and the West.
Nothing gives Xi a greater reason than this to listen to young people. In Xi’s new leadership, few are under greater pressure than those with a rather simple responsibility; f young adults to wild f children.
Because of everything made in China, more children are what China needs the most.
|
