The Turkish opposition is divided on a candidate facing Erdogan

Tensions are high within Turkey’s opposition coalition as the six parties try to agree on a candidate to take on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the toughest election of his 20-year rule.

Unless the parties manage to bridge their differences in the coming days, the split in their camp risks playing into the hands of Erdogan, who is now seen as weakened by runaway inflation and criticism over his response to the earthquakes. last month’s devastating land that killed dozens of people. thousands.

The main member of the coalition, the leader of Turkey’s right-wing “good party”, Meral Aksener, announced that she would leave the coalition, saying: “It has lost the ability to represent the will of the nation”.

Meanwhile, the cracks in the broad coalition, which mixes parties from left to right, began to show on Thursday, when the six parties met to discuss their choice of a common candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, and failed to agree on just one.

On Friday, Aksener expressed his preference for Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, or Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, over opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is seen as an immediate favorite.

Turkey’s upcoming general elections, scheduled for May 14, are expected to be one of the most strategically important.

The outcome will be watched with great interest as observers seek to determine whether Erdogan, who walked a difficult political tightrope during Russia’s war with Ukraine, will push the country’s 85 million inhabitants in a more traditional and religiously conservative direction, or if he will A new ruler would do otherwise, and be able to restore damaged relations with the West.

One of the opposition’s central dilemmas was whether to back Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old former bureaucrat who led the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) for more than a decade, at the expense of his fellow party member, the mayor of Istanbul.

Kilicdaroglu is known as the “Turkish Gandhi” because of his modest build and style, and he is widely credited for his party’s recent electoral successes.

However, analysts have questioned his ability to pose a real challenge to Erdogan, and his political victories have not generated strong approval ratings. According to recent opinion polls, only around 40% of the Turkish population was satisfied with his candidacy as the main opposition leader.

Many believe that 52-year-old Imamoglu, who ended 25 years of AKP rule in Istanbul when elected in 2019, could have fielded a more dynamic candidate. But Istanbul’s mayor was sentenced to 31 months in prison last December for insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, which hurt his chances of running.

Imamoglu described the verdict as a “joke” but said he still had faith in the country’s justice system. He appealed the decision and is still in office until now. But the court’s final decision could come before the election, and if found guilty he will not be able to stand, leaving the opposition without a lead.

Friday’s split shocked the coalition, prompting the five remaining parties to hold emergency meetings.

When Kilicdaroglu was asked about Akshinar’s statement, he replied, “No need to worry”, adding that “everything will be in the right place”.

