Xi stresses high-quality development in China’s modernization effort

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Sunday that high-quality development is the paramount task in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while taking part in a deliberation with fellow deputies from the Jiangsu Province delegation during the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, China. national legislature.

Efforts should be made to fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, and better coordinate effective quality upgrading with appropriate quantity expansion in economic development, Xi said.

The country should relentlessly deepen reform and opening-up and transform the development pattern to accelerate the formation of sustainable institutions and mechanisms for high-quality development, Xi said.

China’s development should serve to continuously enhance people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, Xi said.

He spoke approvingly of the government work report and acknowledged Jiangsu Province’s achievements in various fields, including economic and social development and Party building over the past five years.

Accelerating efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology is the path China should take to push forward high-quality development, Xi said.

To open up new territories and new arenas for development and foster new sources of growth and new assets in the face of fierce international competition, China must ultimately rely on scientific and technological innovation.

Building self-reliance and strength in science and technology is key to making China a major modern socialist country in all respects on schedule, Xi added.

He called for accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, strengthening cooperation between industries, universities and research institutions, supporting top scientists to conduct original and pioneering research to achieve scientific and technological breakthroughs, and to ensure autonomy in key areas and linkages.

Efforts should be made to build industrial science and technology innovation centers with global influence and deepen the reform of the science and technology system, he told NPC deputies.

Accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern is the strategic priority in pursuing high-quality development, Xi said. He called for efforts to integrate the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reform, and upgrading the industrial system at a faster pace.

Noting that the real economy should be the focus of pursuing economic development, Xi stressed advancing reforms in key areas, coordinating the construction of a modern infrastructure system and a high-level market, and widening institutional openness.

Xi stressed that strengthening agriculture is the foundation of a modern great socialist country and promoting the modernization of agriculture is an essential condition for achieving high-quality development.

Xi said China should take concrete measures to ensure a stable and secure supply of grain and major agricultural products. The country should foster and develop new industries and forms of enterprises in rural areas and expand channels for farmers to increase their incomes and enrich themselves, he said.

Xi further stressed that China should speed up building a beautiful and harmonious countryside in which to live and work.

The country should both improve science and technology and push forward reforms to give impetus and vitality to agricultural and rural development, Xi said.

Xi said people’s happiness and well-being are the ultimate goals in promoting high-quality development. First-level governance and ensuring people’s well-being are crucial to people’s immediate interests and are fundamental to advancing common prosperity and building high-quality lives, he noted.

He called on Party committees and governments at all levels to keep these tasks in mind and strive to accomplish them at all times, so as to achieve concrete results.

Xi stressed the need to improve the basic public service system, noting that efforts should be made to facilitate the employment of key groups, regulate income distribution and improve the social security system and services for people. the elderly and minors.

He added that the COVID-19 prevention and control work in the new phase should be carried out in a solid and meticulous manner, and stressed the need to continuously improve China’s public health, disease prevention and control systems. diseases and medical services.

To push forward high-quality development, it is indispensable to maintain and strengthen the Party’s overall leadership and ensure the full and rigorous autonomy of the Party, Xi said.