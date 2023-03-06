Politics
Xi stresses high-quality development in China’s modernization effort
Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Sunday that high-quality development is the paramount task in building a modern socialist country in all respects.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while taking part in a deliberation with fellow deputies from the Jiangsu Province delegation during the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, China. national legislature.
Efforts should be made to fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, and better coordinate effective quality upgrading with appropriate quantity expansion in economic development, Xi said.
The country should relentlessly deepen reform and opening-up and transform the development pattern to accelerate the formation of sustainable institutions and mechanisms for high-quality development, Xi said.
China’s development should serve to continuously enhance people’s sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, Xi said.
He spoke approvingly of the government work report and acknowledged Jiangsu Province’s achievements in various fields, including economic and social development and Party building over the past five years.
Accelerating efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology is the path China should take to push forward high-quality development, Xi said.
To open up new territories and new arenas for development and foster new sources of growth and new assets in the face of fierce international competition, China must ultimately rely on scientific and technological innovation.
Building self-reliance and strength in science and technology is key to making China a major modern socialist country in all respects on schedule, Xi added.
He called for accelerating the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy, strengthening cooperation between industries, universities and research institutions, supporting top scientists to conduct original and pioneering research to achieve scientific and technological breakthroughs, and to ensure autonomy in key areas and linkages.
Efforts should be made to build industrial science and technology innovation centers with global influence and deepen the reform of the science and technology system, he told NPC deputies.
Accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern is the strategic priority in pursuing high-quality development, Xi said. He called for efforts to integrate the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reform, and upgrading the industrial system at a faster pace.
Noting that the real economy should be the focus of pursuing economic development, Xi stressed advancing reforms in key areas, coordinating the construction of a modern infrastructure system and a high-level market, and widening institutional openness.
Xi stressed that strengthening agriculture is the foundation of a modern great socialist country and promoting the modernization of agriculture is an essential condition for achieving high-quality development.
Xi said China should take concrete measures to ensure a stable and secure supply of grain and major agricultural products. The country should foster and develop new industries and forms of enterprises in rural areas and expand channels for farmers to increase their incomes and enrich themselves, he said.
Xi further stressed that China should speed up building a beautiful and harmonious countryside in which to live and work.
The country should both improve science and technology and push forward reforms to give impetus and vitality to agricultural and rural development, Xi said.
Xi said people’s happiness and well-being are the ultimate goals in promoting high-quality development. First-level governance and ensuring people’s well-being are crucial to people’s immediate interests and are fundamental to advancing common prosperity and building high-quality lives, he noted.
He called on Party committees and governments at all levels to keep these tasks in mind and strive to accomplish them at all times, so as to achieve concrete results.
Xi stressed the need to improve the basic public service system, noting that efforts should be made to facilitate the employment of key groups, regulate income distribution and improve the social security system and services for people. the elderly and minors.
He added that the COVID-19 prevention and control work in the new phase should be carried out in a solid and meticulous manner, and stressed the need to continuously improve China’s public health, disease prevention and control systems. diseases and medical services.
To push forward high-quality development, it is indispensable to maintain and strengthen the Party’s overall leadership and ensure the full and rigorous autonomy of the Party, Xi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shine.cn/news/nation/2303066959/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi stresses high-quality development in China’s modernization effort
- Idris Elba responds to criticism after not calling himself a black actor
- Indian Women’s National Cricket Team: About fitness routine
- Clippers win ACAC women’s basketball championship bronze in thrilling fashion
- Nicobar Island earthquake: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits the Nicobar Islands
- The Turkish opposition is divided on a candidate facing Erdogan
- Boris Johnson names his father a knight
- Actor, special effects designer speaks to sold-out Beetlejuice the Musical
- Nine men’s and women’s basketball programs selected for NCAA East Regionals
- At Milan Fashion Week, models had clothes falling apart on the catwalk. here’s why
- Safety and immunogenicity of a thermostable ID93 + GLA-SE tuberculosis vaccine candidate in healthy adults
- The Last of Us: Episode 8 Review