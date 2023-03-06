I woz framed. Faced with overwhelming, irrefutable, irrefutable evidence against him, the former latecomer’s last resort is to claim he is the victim of a conspiracy. Since his expulsion from the post of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has protested saying that it was the the greatest couture since the Bayeux tapestry. It’s not terribly funny and entirely untrue, which doesn’t stop him from saying it over and over.

He just can’t stop trying to fool himself and everyone else about why he was fired, because he can’t handle the truth any more than he can tell it. He is forced to blame everyone but himself, because otherwise he would have to face the fatal character flaws that self-incinerated his premiership. He will never find the courage within himself to accept that the architect of Boris Johnson’s disgrace was Boris Johnson. His thirst for a return to power is the other important driver of his ridiculous claim to be the victim of a miscarriage of justice. His hopes of rehabilitating his reputation, and the dreams he still harbors of making a return to Number 10, depend on his Tory colleagues persuading him that he should not have been kicked out of Downing Street at the summer of last year.

His reputation deserves no rehabilitation; a recall to his crummy premiership is the last thing Britain needs. We should therefore be on instant alert whenever there is an attempt to clean up his sins.

Such an operation is currently in progress. Its main spokespersons are Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries, the Johnson gang’s Arsenic and Old Lace, with a chorus of right-wing media elements yearning for its restoration. Mr Rees-Mogg believes Partygate was a left seam against a Tory Prime Minister by a socialist cabal of Boris haters who were happy to impeach him. Ms Dorries is foaming over an outrageous plot to bring down Brexit-backing Boris Johnson.

The trigger for this Trumpian conspiracy traffic was the announcement that Sue Gray, the author of one of the Partygate investigations, was to leave the civil service and join Sir Keir Starmer as chief of staff to Labor leaders.

The aim of Mr Johnson and his cronies is not simply to discredit Ms Gray and her report. Their deeper and even more pernicious ambition is to undermine the parliamentary inquiry into whether he tried to cover up Partygate by lying to the House of Commons. The Privileges Committee, a predominantly Conservative cross-party group, has just released its interim findings. He concludes that there are compelling grounds to accuse him of knowingly misleading Parliament on several occasions. These charges, which could lead to his expulsion from the Commons, are severe. The former Prime Minister’s trial will begin when MPs start taking television evidence this month. One or more guilty verdicts will spell the end of any chance of a comeback for Johnson, which is why he and his clique are so desperate to dump Mrs Gray and the committee.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries, the Arsenics and Old Lace of the Johnson gang. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

His recruitment to the Starmer team is certainly interesting, but first we have to be absolutely clear on Partygate. It was an appalling scandal that rightly shocked the public. Long before Ms Gray did her research, everyone knew from media revelations that there were serial and flagrant breaches of Covid rules in Downing Street. Among new evidence Released by the Privileges Committee, a witness reports that Mr Johnson told a packed gathering inside Number 10 in November 2020, when strict social distancing rules were in place, that it was likely the the most socially distant gathering in the UK right now. The committee also released never-before-seen photos of alcohol-lubricated gatherings involving the then Prime Minister and damning WhatsApp messages between Number 10 aides. One official tells another there are concerns in the building about pissing PM leaks. A help frets that there is a big gaping hole in the PM count.

Mr Johnson made a series of false statements to the Commons when he denied there had been any unlawful gatherings at Number 10. This was evident before Ms Gray was put to work. It was Mr Johnson himself who chose her to lead an inquiry, hailing her with praise as a woman of impeccable character, when Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, had to recuse himself after he was appeared that he was present at one of the suspicious gatherings. .

The Gray report added some detail on deconfinement in issue 10, but its main impact was to confirm what was already known: the laws passed in Downing Street were repeatedly and blatantly broken in Downing Street. The Metropolitan Police carried out a separate investigation and issued 126 fines, making number 10 the least law-abiding address in the country. One of the fines many thought he was lucky to get was just the one given to Mr Johnson. He accepted the police verdict that he had broken the law and became the first prime minister be found guilty of committing a criminal offense while in office. He managed to hang on for a few weeks before being kicked out by Tory MPs who finally grew tired of his lies when number 10 hid on the The Chris Pincher case. These events are not the only chapters of his ugly history that Mr Johnson is trying to rewrite. In a speech last week, he claims: When I resigned, we [the Tory party] were only a handful of points behind Labour. Resigned? It gives the impression that he nobly and selflessly sacrificed the premiership for the greater good. What he actually did was cling so stubbornly to his post that it took an unprecedented wave of ministerial resignations to force him out. The Conservatives weren’t trailing by a handful of points. The polls had them 10 points behind and its staff approval rating had dropped to around -50.

His misconduct, lies and toxicity in the office that he degraded so much are the reasons why he was removed from his position. And not by some imaginary socialist cabal, but by his own party.

Now, to Mrs. Gray. There is some shock among mandarins that she is joining Sir Keirs’ team and some concern that it casts doubt on the impartiality of the civil service. To tell the truth, civil servants are not political eunuchs. They have personal opinions, like most people. The correct test of a civil servant’s professionalism is whether he can set aside his own opinions and serve the party in power. There’s a lot of surprise in Whitehall about Ms Grays’ move, suggesting she passed that test.

Sue Gray: She is known as a tough and capable operator. Photography: Tayfun Salc/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

It makes sense that the Labor leader would ask him to be her chief of staff. They met when he was Director of Public Prosecutions. Having made the journey from civil servant to political actor himself, he won’t find it as odd or outrageous as some critics that Ms Gray is making a similar transition. Sir Keirs’ party has not been in government for over a decade and has never held a ministerial post. The Labor leader is therefore expected to recruit an expert guide to Whitehall’s internal wiring as part of his preparation for the power he hopes to win. Shes known as a tough and capable operator.

Another appeal of Sir Keir’s appointment is that it is designed to signal that a government led by him will not tolerate the bawdy standards of public life perpetrated by the Johnson regime. Ms Gray acquired the moniker of enforcer when she was head of property and ethics in the Cabinet Office, a position that involved overseeing ministerial conduct. She held the role during the parliamentary expenses scandal in the twilight years of the last Labor government. It was his task to gather evidence against the disbelieving ministers and present it to Gordon Brown. Several she investigated were forced to resign. While she is a longtime Labor supporter, it has not been apparent in the way she has conducted herself as a civil servant.

Partygate was not an invention of Ms. Gray. She and Sir Keir didn’t sneak into Number 10 to plant fridges full of booze. They did not send out the party invitations, serve the drinks, hand out the finger food, or take the incriminating photographs. There was no cabal, no coup and no conspiracy. The only plot was orchestrated in number 10 to try to cover up Partygate. There was a person responsible for Boris Johnson’s downfall and that person looks him in the face every time he looks in a mirror.