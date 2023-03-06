Turkish President calls for support for Doha Program of Action for LDCs





Doha: The President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the countries of the world to support the Doha Program of Action (DPoA) for the least developed countries (LDCs), which aims to eliminate structural obstacles to global growth and sustainable development. In his speech, delivered on his behalf by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, ahead of the opening session of the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs5), President Erdogan said that all countries should step up their efforts to put these countries on the path to sustainable development, recalling that the DPoA for the period 2022-2031 offers prospects for strengthening the resilience of this group, a step on the way to pursuing the commitments made by the Istanbul Program. The conference, the work of which began today, is a new cornerstone in efforts to establish and build a global partnership ensuring that LDCs benefit from social, economic and environmental development, the president said, adding that cooperation is an important element guaranteed to prevent further pressures on the international economic and financial system, which in turn hinder tangible progress for LDCs. President Erdogan emphasized that supporting progress, advancement and development in the weakest countries is a collective responsibility, given that LDCs are the weakest and most vulnerable to developments in the current international economic and financial system. , emphasizing that the PMA5 is unfolding with the international system going through rapid transformations. In this context, the Turkish President called for reforming the international economic and financial system and finding ways to combat climate change, which affects LDCs more than others, even if they are not responsible for these climate changes. . His Excellency underlined the huge digital and technological gap separating developed countries from LDCs, emphasizing that the world must break the vicious circles that hinder development. Turkey, as an old and trusted partner of the least developed countries, is making great efforts in this direction and is pursuing its commitments made during the LDC4, which was held in Istanbul in 2011, His Excellency underlined. Calling on everyone not to abandon the LDCs, President Erdogan noted: “We must act now, without delay. It is unfortunate that we are far from eradicating hunger in the 21st century. “The Istanbul Grain Initiative (July 2022) that we negotiated with the UN has helped all households around the world, especially in LDCs, by bringing down global food prices,” His Excellency also said. . President Erdogan praised the solidarity shown by his country following the earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey in February. “The LDCs were among the first to offer support and solidarity during the darkest days. … Your solidarity after the earthquake showed once again that you are the most developed and the most generous of heart”, did he declare.

