Politics
Boris Johnson is acting like Trump to undermine Partygate probe, Tory MPs say
Tory MPs have accused Boris Johnson of acting like Donald Trump in his efforts to undermine Partygate’s investigation into whether he lied to Parliament.
The former prime minister is coming under increasing pressure after the privileges committee released a report saying it would have been obvious to Mr Johnson that the No 10 gatherings breached Covid restrictions.
Mr Johnson said it was surreal that the committee of MPs had relied on evidence from Sue Gray, the top civil servant who was to be appointed chief of staff to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmers.
But a spokesperson for the Privileges Committee rejected Mr Johnson’s arguments, saying the work was not based on Sue Gray’s report, but on direct testimony and government evidence.
Tobias Ellwood, Conservative Chairman of the Defense Select Committee, said: If we stay united and disciplined now, we could win the general election, but not if this latest distraction turns into a Trumpian anchor.
A senior Conservative MP said The Observer on the assertions of Mr. Johnson and his allies: they have completely become Trump. It’s mean. Where will this end? They are desperate. Another said Mr Johnson was like Trump, saying black is white, white is black.
Sir Bob Neill, Conservative chairman of the all-party justice committee, added: It is wrong for anyone to try to undermine the work of a parliamentary committee.
The planned move from Ms Gray, who led the Cabinet Office inquiry into lockdown-breaking parties, to a prominent role with Labor has been picked up by Mr Johnson and his allies amid attempts aimed at discrediting the parliamentary inquiry.
Sir Keir has so far dodged questions about starting conversations with Ms Gray, who is expected to await a decision from the Professional Appointments Advisory Committee (Acoba) before starting the role.
Ms Gray is expected to say she has only been in talks with Labor for several weeks. Labor rejected claims that Ms Grays would move into Sir Keirs’ office proved a plot to oust the former prime minister was ridiculous.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, a supporter of Mr Johnson, suggested Ms Gray may well have embarrassing details about Tory ministers.
She was responsible for ethics and propriety so she will know a lot, he told Sky News Sophy Ridge Sunday. But I do believe she’s a woman of integrity, so I’m not worried about that.
The Tory minister also claimed that Mr Johnson was a wise man and an honest man. When asked if he had demonstrated integrity on Partygate, he replied: Yes, 100%. I do not believe for a second that he knowingly misled Parliament.
Mr Heaton-Harris also said Sir Keir should post his messages with Ms Gray to clarify any questions about his move. I think Keir can clear that up in seconds by saying that’s what we talked about then, there’s nothing to see here.
Former Tory chairman Jake Berry said Ms Grays’ switch to Labor gave the appearance of bias, telling GB News that kind of appearance that Boris Johnson might have been the subject of the greatest seam since the Bayeux Tapestry.
But Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the hiring of an exceptional Ms Gray shows how seriously the party takes the prospect of being in government.
Sue Gray is a woman of exceptional talent and ability, of an incredibly high caliber, he told Sky News. I think it reveals how seriously Keir Starmer takes our preparations for government should the British people trust us in the next general election.
Toasted when approached, Mr Ashworth told the BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that he had been unaware of discussions about hiring Ms Gray, adding: Keir Starmer has been looking for several weeks now for someone to take on this role. She was always going to be on the list.
When asked if he bought the idea that Ms Gray was biased, Spectator editor Fraser Nelson told the BBC: No, absolutely not, the parliamentary inquiry found exactly the same, the facts are the facts here.
The cross-party privileges committee said Mr Johnson may have repeatedly misled the Commons as they staged a live showdown with the former prime minister later this month.
The MP’s interim report which gave him two weeks to prepare his formal response also revealed that he had failed to correct the record at the first opportunity and that No 10 advisers were struggling to justify the rallies.
WhatsApp messages given to the inquest show councilors struggling to understand how the parties are sticking to the rules, with one conceding an apology leaving another big gaping hole in the PM’s account.
The committee said: The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of the guidelines would have been evident to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies.
There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had trouble asserting that some gatherings were within the rules.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson also attacked Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal with the EU to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol issue.
Mr Johnsons’ camp expects the DUP and the European Research Group (ERG) to rebel against the deal within the next two weeks.
An ally of Mr Johnson circulated an image of Mr Sunak as Neville Chamberlain waving a piece of paper, suggesting the Windsor framework was similar to the Munich peace deal with Hitler, according to The Sunday Times.
Mr Heaton-Harris told Sky News he would try to astutely persuade Mr Johnson of the merits of the compromise deal with Brussels.
He also claimed that Mr Johnson could jeopardize a Labor victory at the next general election, dismissing the idea that the former prime minister wanted his old job back. If you’re a Labor politician you want to see Boris Johnson’s back because without a shadow of a doubt his campaign for Rishi in the next general election is picking up more votes, he told LBC.
