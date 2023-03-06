Will seismic diplomacy save Greek-Turkish relations?

For the past few months, a horrible magnitude of 7.8 earthquake Along the Turkish-Syrian border, humanitarian aid to Turkey arrives from all over the world. Countries helping with relief efforts include close friends of Turkey as well as some countries that have, at least until recently, had major problems with Ankara.

Neighboring Greece, which has experienced huge amounts of tension in relations with Turkey in 2022 and early 2023, immediately intervened to help the Turkish victims of the disaster. A possible silver lining to this catastrophic event could be a significant improvement in bilateral relations between Athens and Ankara.

Despite their strained relations, Greece was one of the first countries to send rescue teams to Turkey to help save the victims. Within the European Union, Greece plays a central role in terms of raising resources to help Turkey. Turkey greatly appreciated these efforts. Gratitude has been constantly displayed in the Turkish media since February 6 and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ spokesman and chief foreign policy adviser has publicly thanked Greece for its assistance on February 10.

Greece did what it had to do in a spirit of solidarity in dire circumstances, George Tzogopoulos, senior fellow at the Center International de Formation Européenne (CIFE) told us. What I find particularly moving is the interest of ordinary Greek citizens in sending food and clothing to those affected in Turkey.

Seismic diplomacy is not new in Greek-Turkish relations. On August 17, 1999, the zmit earthquake in the Marmara region of Turkey lasted approximately 20,000 lives and caused the collapse of approximately 100,000 buildings. At this time there were diplomatic tensions between Athens and Ankara over a number of issues Only three years earlier the two had almost gone to war over a pair of uninhabited islets which were only averted thanks to the American intervention. Yet Greece stepped in to provide high levels of support. Tragically, the following month, another earthquake 150 times more powerful took place in Athens, resulting in ninety-eight death and about 50,000 people becoming homeless. The Turks returned the favor and provided their neighbor with much help. What followed was about a decade of warm relations between the two countries.

Nearly a quarter of a century later, seismic diplomacy is back in force, dramatically illuminating the prospects for a new era of warmer Greek-Turkish relations. I hope what happens this time in response to the horrific earthquakes in Turkey will be similar in the diplomatic sphere to what happened after the deadly 1999 earthquake in Turkey, explained Matthew Bryza, who has served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia from 2005 until 2009, in an interview with the authors.

This warming of relations will probably allay Greek fears that the Turkish head of state and his allies will take advantage of the tensions between Ankara and Athens, and even of a possible direct military confrontation between the two in the Aegean Sea or the Eastern Mediterranean, to rally nationalist support for the reconquest of Erdogan. election campaign. Those concerns among Greeks were eased last month.

All that belligerent rhetoric and thoughts of armed conflict have disappeared as everyone focuses on caring for those who suffered so much from this earthquake, and then rebuilding which will take years, Bryza added.

Ronald Meinardus, head of the Mediterranean program at the Athens-based think tank Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, told us that the massive earthquake opens the door to de-escalation in relations between the two countries. Now the diplomacy has started with the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to southern Turkey, Meinardus explained. This visit was a remarkable gesture which is accompanied by a surge of solidarity as officials in Athens and Ankara now speak of a new page that is opening in bilateral relations.

Relations between Ankara and Athens are, to some extent, already warming up. So far, Greek aid has prompted Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to talk for the first time since March of last year. In another surprising case, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu spoke at length on the prospects for detente between the two neighbors and even submitted a six-point proposal to Greece with the aim of improving bilateral relations.

Implications for US foreign policy

Tensions between Greece and Turkey have long contributed to the division of the transatlantic alliance. Therefore, at a time when the administration of President Joe Bidens is working hard to strengthen NATO unity, any improvement in relations between Athens and Ankara is good news for Washington.

The United States will be very happy if the last few weeks of heat between the two Mediterranean countries lead to more lasting closeness, cooperation and solidarity between these two American allies. During an address in the Greek capital on February 21, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saidIt is deeply in our interest and I believe in the interest of Greece and Turkey to find ways to resolve long-standing differences.

In the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the geostrategic roles of Turkey and Greece have become more important in the eyes of the United States and the rest of NATO. Thus, the more relations between Athens and Ankara can improve, the better off Washington will be with regard to its national security interests in this part of the Mediterranean. We want our allies to be friendly with each other, Bryza said. The former US diplomat pointed out that Greece and Turkey offer quite a large geographical space for the NATO alliance as well as important military bases.

Still, US policymakers looking to nudge Greece-Turkey relations in a warmer direction won’t necessarily have an easy task. Aware of the tension that has built up between Athens and Ankara in 2022 and early 2023, there remain open questions about how easily a sharp turnaround in bilateral affairs could occur.

It is too early to tell whether any tangible result will emerge from the initial warming of ties between Greece and Turkey, explained Dr. Serhat Sha ubukuolu, Principal Investigator at TRENDS Research and Advisory, in an interview with us. The history of the bilateral relationship is full of trial and failure, and the United States is no longer so committed to stepping in or acting as a balanced mediator to address some of the most pressing issues such as the gray areas of islands and rocks of the Aegean Sea. Sea.

In a world that continues to move towards multipolarity, Turkey’s foreign policy is becoming more independent, resulting in Washington having less of a hold on Ankara compared to previous points in history. In the coming months, it will be important to monitor any potential changes in Turkey’s foreign policy vis-à-vis its claims to parts of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. If there are none, the root causes of much of the tension between Athens and Ankara will not be resolved, despite Greece’s solidarity with the victims of the earthquake in Turkey, and it will be more difficult for the Bidens administration to succeed in bringing Greece and Turkey together as NATO allies. .

Giorgio Cafiero is the CEO of Gulf State Analytics and associate member of the American Security Project.

Emily Milliken (Przyborowski) is Senior Vice President and Principal Analyst at Askari Associates, LLC.

