Nationally distrustful Boris Johnson, senior official says
Comments from October 2020 were published by the Daily Telegraph, as part of the latest leaked installment of correspondence from the former health secretary.
Simon Case and Mr Hancock’s remarks appear to be part of a conversation about testing capacity.
Mr. Hancock writes: I’m going to get stuck and start this deployment. The PM is absolutely right on this point. Delegate delegate delegate.
Mr Case agrees: My concern is that we can figure out how to test, what we don’t know how to do is get people to self-isolate.
We’re losing this war because of behavior, that’s the thing we need to reverse (which is probably also based on people hearing about isolation from trusted local figures, not nationally suspicious figures like Prime Minister, unfortunately).
The Health Secretary is of course responding, but even with a huge rocket the trucks won’t be rolling until the end of next week so we can set the new isolation rules by then.
Mr Case was appointed Cabinet Secretary in September 2020.
A spokesman for former Prime Minister Mr Johnson said: It is not appropriate to comment on these leaks. The public inquiry provides the right process to examine these issues.
The Cabinet Office declined to comment on the leaks.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has previously insisted the treasure trove of over 100,000 WhatsApp messages is not a full picture of what happened at the heart of the UK government in 2020 and 2021.
He also downplayed the gallows humor and crude confessions in the posts, suggesting they show politicians are human beings.
A recent story suggested that Mr Hancock wanted to scare everyone to trick the public into complying with the lockdown measures.
Mr Heaton-Harris denied that was the government’s strategy.
I think the government’s strategy was to try to protect the British public as best they could and to try to give as much information as possible at the right time.
The former health secretary was also said to have been angered by NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens, now Lord Stevens, during the pandemic and even said his ousting would be a massive improvement.
Previous revelations from the treasury of messages include Mr Hancock and Rishi Sunaks sharing the belief that former special adviser Dominic Cummings’ time in Downing Street was a nightmare.
Asked about the development of the story depicted in the messages, Mr Heaton-Harris told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: It’s really a partial account of what was going on and almost a view into the psyche of Matt Hancock rather than on the actual decision-making.
The messages were shared with the Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who co-wrote Mr Hancocks’ memoir The Pandemic Diaries, which covered his time as health secretary.
Mr Hancock condemned the leak as a massive betrayal designed to support an anti-lockdown agenda.
In a statement this week, Mr Hancock said all material from his book had been made available to the official Covid-19 inquiry.
Ms Oakeshott said the disclosures were in the public interest.
The Telegraph also reports Mr Hancocks’ apparent concerns over the answer to a parliamentary question about the role Gina Coladangelo, the former aide with whom he had the affair that forced his resignation, had played at a meeting of G7 health ministers in June 2021.
After being told about the matter, the former health secretary reportedly replied: It will be another show if it goes wrong.
The latest posts also show Mr Hancock criticizing vaccines, Tsar Dame Kate Bingham.
The October 2020 exchanges show him saying that she has a view and a wacky way of expressing it and is completely unreliable.
She views anything that isn’t her idea as political interference.
Dame Kate used an interview with the Financial Times to argue that vaccinating everyone in the UK was not going to happen and the country should simply vaccinate everyone at risk.
The newspaper details a number of complaints about him from Mr Hancock.
The UK was the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine and begin a nationwide rollout of injections, with Dame Kates’ team ensuring access to a range of different shots.
While working with the government, she was pressured into a £670,000 contract for public relations support and was also forced to deny claims she shared commercially sensitive information with investors.
Elsewhere, Mr Hancock also complains in February 2021 about Dame Kate and Clive Dix, who took over the presidency after his six-month term ended, amid concerns over UK access to vaccines from the Serum Institute of India.
A spokesperson for Dame Kate told the newspaper: These WhatsApps suggest Matt Hancock was unaware of the government’s published and agreed vaccine supply policy, did not read reports by and on the work of the Vaccine Task Force and failed to understand the difference between complex biological manufacturing and PPE supply.
A spokesperson for Mr Hancock said: As we have seen all week, these stories are untrue as they are based on an entirely partial account.
In the case of vaccines, Matt aimed to get everyone vaccinated, often against resistance in the system. In the end, he prevailed, thank goodness, and we got the world’s first vaccine, for everyone. Matt exposed all of this in his book.
