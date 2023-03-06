Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament over lockdown parties, says minister





Boris Johnson did not knowingly mislead Parliament over the lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, a senior Cabinet minister has claimed. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has come to the defense of the former Prime Minister after the party’s inquiry said evidence suggested breaches of Covid-19 rules on gatherings at the n ° 10 would have been obvious to Mr Johnson. Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Mr Heaton-Harris, who served as Mr Johnson’s chief whip, said he did not believe for a second that the former Tory leader had misled MPs. When asked if he considered Mr Johnson a man of integrity, he said he believed 100 per cent that was correct. I don’t believe for a second that Boris knowingly misled Parliament, he said. I don’t think he will be found guilty of misleading Parliament. In this country, you’re innocent until proven guilty. I am absolutely convinced that Boris did not knowingly mislead Parliament. His public support for Mr Johnson came after the cross-party privileges committee said on Friday: The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of the guidelines would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the rallies. There is evidence that those advising Mr Johnson on what to say to the press and the House themselves had trouble asserting that some gatherings were within the rules. The committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson gave politicians inaccurate information, is preparing for a live showdown with the former Tory leader this month. Mr Heaton-Harris continued his defense of his former boss during an interview with the BBC on Sunday. He was pressed to know if his view was the official line of the government of Rishi Sunaks. I don’t think there is an official government position, he replied. A parliamentary process is underway. And I think we would wait to see what would come out of that parliamentary process. The committee said the House of Commons may have been misled at least four times by Mr Johnson. Mr Johnson claimed the preliminary report of the inquest showed he was justified. He and his allies have also sought to cast doubt on Civil Service investigator Sue Grays’ own report of events in Downing Street after her surprise move to Keir Starmers’ office. According to written evidence in the committees’ interim report, Mr Johnson pointed out that a going away party amid the pandemic at No 10 was probably the furthest gathering of society in the UK at the moment. WhatsApp messages given to the inquest show councilors struggling to understand how the parties are sticking to the rules, with one conceding an apology blowing another big gaping hole in the PM’s account. Updated: March 5, 2023, 4:52 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/03/05/boris-johnson-did-not-knowingly-mislead-parliament-on-lockdown-parties-says-minister/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos