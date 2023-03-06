Politics
Erdogan confirms the orientation of the AKP party and predicts the split of the opposition
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) would continue their planned trajectory and rejected the split of the opposition, in his first comment regarding the split in the opposition. Alliance.
We decided not to talk about the matter until a second development. As the AKP party, we will make the necessary assessments in our MYK (Central Administrative Council) and MKYK (Central Executive Committee and Central Decision Council) meetings and then we will decide, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.
He added that he had predicted that the six-party opposition coalition would collapse.
Friday’s public split in the opposition party alliance followed months of simmering discord within the group and was seen by analysts as a blow to opposition hopes of toppling Erdogan, who has since been in power. two decades.
Meral Akshener, leader of the centre-right nationalist Good Party (IP), the second largest in the alliance, announced on Friday that the party was leaving the bloc.
She said that at a presidential candidate selection meeting this week, five alliance parties proposed Kemal Kldarolu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), as their candidate.
“Personal ambition was favored over Trkiye,” Akshener said. This is not what the Good Party was founded for, she added.
The 74-year-old former civil servant’s inability to shed light on opinion polls had caused divisions within the six opposition parties for some time.
Akshener accused members of the alliance of pressuring her party and defying the will of the people, adding that she had proposed Mansur Yavash and Ekrem Imamoglu, respectively CHP mayors of the capital Ankara and Istanbul, as candidates. .
Yavash had recently indicated that he would accept the position of presidential candidate if asked by the opposition coalition, while Imamoglus’ candidacy was considered risky due to an ongoing legal process.
He was sentenced in December to more than two years in prison and banned from holding political office for insulting election officials after his victory four years ago.
Aksheners’ announcement, just 10 weeks before the scheduled May 14 elections, was unanticipated because the parties had been negotiating among themselves for a year.
After Aksheners’ announcement, Yavash and Imamoglu posed for a photo with Kilicdaroglu and said they would respect the decisions of the CHP.
Kilicdaroglu seemed unfazed by the Aksheners’ speech as he left a meeting in Ankara. Don’t worry, all the pieces will fall into place, he told reporters.
Kilicdaroglu said there was no room for political games in the alliance and signaled that more parties could join the bloc.
Before the split, the CHP, the Party of Felicity (SP), the IP, the Party of the Future (GP), the Democratic Party (DP) and the Party of Democracy and Progress (DEVA) formed the opposition .
Opposition leaders said they would announce their joint candidate to challenge Erdoan on March 6. PI officials said Akshener would not attend Monday’s meeting.
A staunch nationalist and skilled orator, Akshener, a former interior minister, is one of the few eminent women in domestic politics.
Meanwhile, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a key player in the bid to defeat Erdogan on May 14, called on the opposition to unite around democracy, justice and freedom.
Third party with 12% support at the national level, the HDP is not part of the alliance. But in 2019, his supporters helped the alliance win municipal elections in Istanbul, Ankara and other cities.
HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar said after an extraordinary meeting of senior HDP officials that the party was still reconsidering an earlier decision to field a presidential candidate.
The coalition of five opposition parties met on Saturday at the SP headquarters, after which Kilicdaroglu announced: We continue our journey with the same faith and determination.
In a joint written statement following the 4.5-hour meeting, the parties said: Our goal is a win without losers. In this context, as we decided at our previous meeting, we will meet again on Monday, March 6, organized by the Felicity Party. We will share with the public the final statement on our common presidential candidate and the roadmap for the transition process for the 28th legislature and the 13th presidential elections.
Trkiye is heading for a critical election on May 14, three months after a devastating earthquake hit several provinces and claimed more than 45,000 lives.
Erdogan this week dismissed speculation that elections could be postponed due to the disaster and said voting would go ahead as planned.
|
