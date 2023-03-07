Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkey’s central bank

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaks during a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries in the Saudi capital Riyadh on February 23, 2020.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to deposit $5 billion in Turkey’s central bank through its Saudi Fund for Development, the fund said in a statement on Monday.

The move is “a demonstration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Turkey’s efforts to strengthen its economy,” the statement said.

The news comes as Turkey grapples with an economy battered by years of high inflation and a recent series of devastating earthquakes that have killed more than 46,000 people and left millions homeless.

Turkey’s inflation is still above 55% and its currency is hovering near record highs against the dollar after several years of political intervention by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who resisted raising interest rates despite rising inflation.

Rising global energy prices, the Covid-19 pandemic and Turkey’s widening current account and trade deficit have also combined to put the Turkish economy in a precarious position, and now many its 85 million citizens living in the country can barely afford basic commodities.

Notably, Saudi Arabia’s decision signals a further improvement in relations between the two countries, two powerful players in the Muslim world, after ties were severed following the murder by Saudi agents of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. .

In the years since, countries have used a variety of means to unofficially boycott each other’s products and flights or block each other’s media. But over the course of 2022, the leaders of Turkey and Saudi Arabia have made diplomatic visits to each other’s countries and pledged trade and investment, as Erdogan embraced comprehensive change of posture, continuing the rapprochement and financial support for the struggling economy of his country.