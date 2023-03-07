Imran Khan moves LHC against Pemra ban on broadcasting his speeches – Pakistan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) to challenge the decision of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to ban all satellite TV channels from broadcasting his speeches and press conferences.

The LHC Registry has set the hearing plea and Judge Shahid Bilal Hassan will hear it tomorrow.

On Sunday, the media regulator had banned Imrans’ speeches and press talks with immediate effect after he blasted former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for what he called protecting incumbent leaders in their alleged corruption cases. Pemra also suspended ARY News’ license to air clips of Imran’s speech at Zaman Park in the bulletin.

Yesterday’s guidelines were the third such ban on the broadcast and rebroadcast of Imrans’ speeches and press interviews. The first of these restrictions was overturned by the Islamabad High Court on September 6, 2022 and the other was withdrawn hours after being imposed by the government.

In the petition, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, Imran named Pemra and the Director of Authorities (Operations, Broadcast Media) as respondents.

The plea pointed out that the IHC had overturned a similar restraining order in the past.

The petition said that Pemra made the order beyond its jurisdiction and without regard to constitutional rights guaranteed by Sections 19 and 19-A of the Constitution. He further argued that the authority was not empowered to issue a general restraining order, which appears to be a violation of the principle of proportionality.

The plea argued that, pursuant to Section 8 of the Pemra Ordinance, one-third of the total membership was required to constitute a quorum for meetings. But the assembly that passed the ordinance against Imran included only the president and three members who issued the coram-non-judice ordinance.

He said Pemras’ order was unlawful, illegal, more than his jurisdiction, and contrary to fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution and subject to reversal.

The contested order effectively banned all news channels from broadcasting live speeches by Imran based on the dissemination of hate speech and making provocative statements against state institutions and officials. It is argued that no hate speech or any such statements were made against state institutions during his speech, which carries criminal consequences as notified in the impugned order, the motion states. , arguing that the ban was contrary to Article 19 of the Constitution and Ordinance of Pemra, 2002.

The petition stated that Imrans’ speech in question had been wrongly characterized as hate speech and that his remarks were in no way detrimental to the maintenance of public order. He argued that Pemra was taking the statement out of the context and political background in which it was made in order to create censorship and hinder free speech.

He further stated that the decision to ban Imrans’ speeches was an arbitrary and dishonest use of Pemras’ powers to stifle discussions regarding the torture and brutality carried out against Shahbaz Gill and to keep the general public unaware of developments. of the case and essentially thwart justice.

He said the order was purely vengeful and that the respondents invoked criminal charges only to unlawfully harass the appellants and prevent them from continuing their political activities.

In the restraining order issued on Sunday, Pemra referenced previous guidelines in which all licensees were to refrain from broadcasting any content against state institutions.

The authority noted that Imran in his speeches and statements launched baseless allegations and propagated hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of the public order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.

Pemra said the licensees broadcast the content without effectively using the sunsetting mechanism, in violation of the laws of the authorities and the judgments of the supreme court.

therefore, the competent authority, namely President Pemra, having regard to the above background and reasons, in exercising the delegated powers of authority conferred by Section 27(a) of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits broadcasting/retransmission of speeches/press speeches (recorded or live) of Imran Khan on all satellite television channels with immediate effect, according to the order.

The authority also ordered all satellite television channels to ensure that an impartial editorial board is formed to ensure that their platforms are not used by anyone to make contemptuous remarks and against any institution of the world. state and hateful, prejudicial to public order. in the country.

In the event of non-compliance, the license will be suspended under Section 30 of the 2002 Pemra Order without any notice of justification in the public interest, the order said.

