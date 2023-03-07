Supports KPU Appeal Against Central Jakarta District Court Ruling, President Joko Widodo Says 2024 Election Budget Prepared





INDONESIAN NEWS. BANDUNG – President Joko Widodo has supported the General Election Commission (KPU) to appeal the ruling of the Central Jakarta District Court (PN Jakpus) ordering the postponement of the holding of the 2024 elections. President Joko Widodo admitted that the decision was indeed a controversy that raised pros and cons in society. The Head of State stressed that the government is committed to ensuring the smooth running of the electoral stages of 2024. “We hope that the stages of the 2024 election will continue as planned. The preparation of the budget has also been well prepared,” President Joko Widodo said in his statement to the press team of Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School, Bandung Regency, West Java, Monday (6/3/2023). Also Read: Central Jakarta District Court ruling is strange but real, Ujang Komarudin urges Indonesian people to fight against postponement of elections The KPU itself is preparing a case to file an appeal after receiving a copy of the ruling from the Central Jakarta District Court ordering to stop the implementation of the 2024 election milestones and start afresh. However, KPU member Mochammad Afifudin did not explain when the KPU would submit the appeal. He pointed out that it would be announced to the public when all preparations for filing an appeal were completed. Meanwhile, KPU member Idham Holik said his party has called on all levels of election organizers at provincial and regency/city levels to continue with the steps of the 2024 concurrent elections following the process. appeal against the decision of the Central District Court of Jakarta. Also Read: Speech on President’s Term Extension Reemerges After Central Jakarta District Court Ruling Even though the Central Jakarta District Court has ruled that the Prima Party regarding the civil award against the defendant KPU to complete the remaining stages of the 2024 election, all provincial KPUs and regency/city KPUs are still pursuing the process steps. “Because all stages of the election went on time and within the rules,” Idham said.

