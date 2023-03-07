As BJP backs Sangma, Congress shares Modi’s speech: In a fit of amnesia | Latest India News





On Monday, Congress took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for extending its support to Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) despite campaigning against Meghalaya’s chief minister over the issue of corruption. Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh has shared videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacking Conrad Sangma for leading the country’s “most corrupt” state government. Prime Minister Modi was addressing a rally in Tura, Meghalaya. (Twitter) In the video, Prime Minister Modi can be heard saying, “When I listen to people, I feel very sad. People say that no money has been spent, no roads have been built, no schools, colleges or hospitals have been built. So where did this money go? The BJP was a partner in the state government but severed ties before the election, hoping to increase its strength from two in the assembly to become a stronger player. While the saffron party competed on the 59 seats that went to the polls for the first time, the poll on one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate, he could not improve his tally of two seats. The National People’s Party of Meghalaya became the largest party in the state, winning 26 seats out of 59 constituencies. Sangma’s party was able to garner support from the BJP and several regional parties, bringing the coalition’s total to 45. A few days ago, the government of Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya was the most corrupt in the country according to the PM and the SM. Now, of course, BJP, in a fit of amnesia I guess, is joining in. Meghalaya deserves better, tweeted Jairam Ramesh. In another tweet, the Congress leader said BJP Washing Machine is now running at full speed. On Friday, Sangma met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and demanded the formation of government in the northeastern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the NPP leader for his party’s impressive performance and said he looked forward to working with him for the progress of the state. Modi tweeted, “I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his party’s commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly polls. My friend, the late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. I look forward to continuing to work together for the progress of Meghalaya.”

