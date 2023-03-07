



VSChinese leader Xi Jinping has issued a rare public rebuke to the United States for embarking on a crusade to thwart China’s rise. Although he has made veiled digs in the United States in the past, Xi has generally refrained from calling the United States by its name, but as tensions with Washington, D.C., escalate, he has chose to step up his rhetoric at the National People’s Congress meeting, according to state media. TRUMP: ‘I DOUBT’ CHINA IS ‘MORE DANGEROUS’ THAN IRAN Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-out containment, encirclement and repression against us, posing unprecedented challenges to our country’s development, Xi said. by state media.

US President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. Biden said his Chinese counterpart Xi had agreed to resume crucial climate talks between the two countries. The Chinese and American leaders met Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/AP His remarks on containment date back to the Cold War era when the United States sought to thwart the Soviet Union and undermine its influence abroad under the domino theory. Xi has bristled at alleged Western containment of China in the past. “Repression and containment will only strengthen the will and lift the spirits of the Chinese people,” he said at a November summit with President Joe Biden, according THE the wall street journal. China has been plagued by a series of setbacks in recent months, such as a sluggish economy, unrest over its COVID-19 restrictions and a recent wave of US export controls on semiconductors. breakthroughs that have shaken its technology sector. Faced with outcry over its COVID-19 policies, China began to relax late last year and sought to get its economy back on track. Xi defended his handling of the pandemic and took a somber tone about the challenges facing the country. In the coming period, the risks and challenges we face will only increase and intensify further, Xi said, according to state media. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Xi locked in a breakaway third term last year, which is expected to become official during the congress session. At the start of the session, Chinese Communist Party officials unveiled a new budget that includes a massive 7.2% increase in its defense budget and an economic growth target “around 5%” for 2023. Last week, the House Committee on China held its first public hearing, which underscored the bipartisan consensus in the United States that China is a growing threat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/xi-jinping-rebuke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos