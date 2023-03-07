Pakistan bans broadcasters from reporting ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches





1/2

Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan (C) greets his supporters during a march for ‘true freedom’ in Islamabad in October, six months after the abrupt end of his term. Khan accuses Washington of supporting rival parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. File photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) – Pakistan’s media regulator has banned the country’s broadcast media from covering speeches and press conferences by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of undermining the state and inciting hatred.

The ban on Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority follows a speech Khan gave in the eastern Lahore on Sunday in which he accused former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for being behind his removal from power in April.

“It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements, keeps launching baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against institutions and agents of the state, which is detrimental to the maintenance of public order and is likely to disturb the public peace and tranquility,” the PEMRA restraining order reads.

One channel, ARY News, had its license suspended by PEMRA shortly after broadcasting Khan’s speech.

The channel is no longer broadcast, replaced by a placeholder message with the details of the ban.

The decision to gag Khan drew condemnation from Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, which demanded that the ban be “lifted immediately”.

“We have always opposed measures to limit votes in the past – whether under the previous government or before – and we continue to uphold our commitment to freedom of expression, regardless of political opinion. of the person,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

PTI member Hammad Azhar said the country was “sliding rapidly into darkness” amid “concerted efforts” by the government to threaten democracy.

“This [ban on Khan’s speeches] is not only unconstitutional because it goes against freedom of expression. … There can be no total ban on politicians’ speeches. Apart from issues of legality, it is also extremely undemocratic in nature.

“This regime is petrified of Imran Khan and his ever growing popularity, he is now seen as a prime minister in waiting. We are witnessing police action against Khan and party workers,” Azhar said.

“There is media repression. We are rapidly becoming a fascist state.”

Khan delivered the speech after apparently escaping arrest by Islamabad police who traveled to Lahore after failing to respond to a High Court summons to appear on Tuesday.

Sunday’s events come just over a week after Pakistan’s top federal investigative agency accused Khan of abusing his bail status to avoid court appearances for receiving banned funds imported from the stranger.

The Federal Investigation Agency brought the charge as the court ordered Khan to appear in court.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician survived an assassination attempt at a political rally in November and later had his bail extended on medical grounds following his leg injury.

“After obtaining provisional bail, the accused abuses the concessions and does not appear before this honorable court and in fact he is not cooperating with the judicial process and to date he has not joined the investigation. nor does he appear before the court on one pretext or another,” the FIA ​​said in a statement.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, alleged he was the victim of a US-led plot to overthrow him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2023/03/06/Pakistan-Broadcasters-Ordered-To-Stop-Coverage-Of-Former-Prime-Mininster-Imran-Khan/7391678106111/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos