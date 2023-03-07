Jokowi calls for the continuation of the 2024 elections





Bandung – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pointed out that the election is yet to be held in 2024. While he supports the KPU’s decision to appeal the decision of the Central Jakarta District Court. “Yes, I have passed it back and forth, the government’s commitment to this election stage is going well,” Jokowi, at Al Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School, Rancabali District, Bandung Regency, said on Monday (03/06/ 2023). He said he had made various preparations to hold the Democratic Party. With the hope that it can operate safely and auspiciously. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “The preparation of the budget has also been well prepared, we hope that the electoral stages will continue,” he said. Jokowi said the decision by the Central Jakarta (PN) District Court caused public controversy. Therefore, the government supports the steps of the KPU by appealing. “Indeed it is a controversy that raises pros and cons, but the government also supports the KPU to appeal,” he concluded. Jakarta Central District Court accepts lawsuit Earlier, the Central District Court in Jakarta (PN) accepted the Prima Party’s lawsuit and ordered the KPU to postpone the election. The KPU will appeal this decision. “We will appeal,” KPU RI Chairman Hasyim Asyari was quoted by detikNews as saying Thursday (2/4/2023). The order to postpone the election stems from a lawsuit filed by the Prima Party which was filed on December 8, 2022 under registration number 757/Pdt.G/2022/PN Jkt.Pst. Then the civil lawsuit against the KPU was closed on Thursday (03/02/2023). The Prima Party, as a claimant, feels disadvantaged by the KPU in auditing political party administration as stipulated in the Summary of Administrative Audit Results for Candidates of Political Parties Running for Election. Because, as a result of the KPU verification, the Prima Party was declared unqualified (TMS) and could not participate in the factual verification. After being investigated and reviewed by the Prima Party, although the document types previously declared as TMS were also declared qualified by the KPU and only a small number of issues were found. The Prima Party also said the KPU failed to exercise due diligence in carrying out the verification that resulted in its membership being declared TMS in 22 provinces. Due to the errors and inaccuracies of the KPU, the Prima Party claimed to have suffered immaterial losses which affected its members all over Indonesia. For this reason, the Prima Party also requested the Central Jakarta District Court to punish the KPU for not carrying out the remaining stages of the 2024 election for about 2 years, 4 months and 7 days since the reading of the decision. . “Punish the defendant for not carrying out the remaining steps of the 2024 general election since this decision was issued and for carrying out the steps of the general election from the beginning for approximately 2 (two) years 4 (four) month 7 (seven) days,” read the decision. Next Page Ruling of the Central Jakarta District Court

