



The MCG record for the biggest crowd to attend a single day of Test cricket is under threat as the fourth and final match of the Australian series in India approaches. Key points: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad hosts 132,000 people

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad hosts 132,000 people Only two Tests have been played on the pitch since a major remodel, and none have exceeded three days

Only two Tests have been played on the pitch since a major remodel, and none have exceeded three days Australia have already given up the Border-Gavaskar trophy but aim to tie the series at 2-2 An estimated 100,000 people could gather at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday for the first day of play. The final crowd figure will be a source of excitement, with up to 85,000 day one tickets at the 132,000 capacity stadium reserved for families and local students. Initial fears that traveling Australian spectators would not be allowed to watch the start of the game have subsided. Fans can now access tickets online after only being able to buy tickets for days two through five. The stadium has been renamed in honor of the Prime Minister of India ahead of a Test series against England in 2021. ( AP Photo: Ajit Solanki ) The attendance record for a Test cricket day stands at 91,112, since the start of the 2013-14 Battle of the Ashes at the MCG, although the series had already been won by then. The opener of the Border-Gavaskar series final match is expected to be an extravaganza, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to watch as Australia attempt to level the series at 2-2 after winning the third game in Indore. Mr Albanese and the Indian Prime Minister will take part in a series of events ahead of the test, including handing out hats to players and attending an opening ceremony. A number of influential Australian business leaders, including Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, Fortescue Metals boss Andrew Forrest and Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn, will join Mr Albanese on his first trip to India as Prime Minister. Mr Albanese is expected to stay at the Coliseum in Ahmedabad for around an hour before moving on to other engagements in Mumbai and Delhi. After nearly five years of reconstruction, the stadium in the capital of the Indian state of Gujaratra opened in February 2020. The first event in the stadium came when Donald Trump arrived in India, with the former US President sadly mispronouncing the names of cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during a speech. He was also packed for the National Games late last year. The ground originally called Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium has been renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2021 Tests between India and England. These two matches, the only Ground Tests since 2012, won’t give fans much hope that the final game of the series will break the truncated Tests trend. Game 3 of the 2021 series was a daytime night that didn’t even survive matchday two as India chased 49 inside eight overs to win by 10 wickets, and England lost the fourth test in the final session of day three. The Indian men’s team have lost just two of the 12 matches, two Tests, three ODIs and seven T20s they have played at the renovated ground. AAP/ABC

