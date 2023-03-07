SNP calls for removal of Boris Johnson’s resignation honors





The former prime minister’s father is one of nearly 100 names put forward for the awards. The SNP has called for the list, which is currently being vetted by the Cabinet Office, to be removed entirely. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said it would be “absolutely outrageous”. However, Conservative Minister Michelle Donelan decided to play down the row, saying the report by the temperature was “just speculation”. Obviously it’s the prerogative of former prime ministers to be able to make these kinds of appointments, but let’s see if that story is true or not,” she told LBC. LEARN MORE:The secret ministerial register: a condemnation, conflicts and whiskey The ousted Tory leader is in fine form when it comes to handing out awards to his family members. His brother Jo, a former minister, received the peerage in 2020. In 2021, senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences. Ms Nokes, chair of the House of Commons Women’s and Equalities Committee, said he punched her on the back and made a vulgar comment. He said he had no recollection of either incident. Stanley Johnson declined to comment on his nomination. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: We do not comment on honours. LEARN MORE:Scotland weather: Met Office extends snow and ice warning Tommy Sheppard of the SNP said the former prime minister ‘couldn’t care less about the honors system, just as he did not care about British politics’. He added: “The idea that he could appoint his own father a knight and think he could get away with it sums up the arrogance of the man. “His entire honors list should be removed without delay. “This corrupt, crony-infested Westminster system – including the honors system – is completely outdated and misguided. “Only with the full powers of independence can we get rid of these charlatans for good and build a fairer and more prosperous society.” LEARN MORE:Humza Yousaf promises ‘Scottish Human Rights Bill’ if he becomes FM Sir Keir said: The idea of ​​a former Prime Minister bestowing honors on his father for his service to what? He told LBC Radio: The idea of ​​Boris Johnson appointing his father a knighthood, you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is. That’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous.

