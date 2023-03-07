Modi: Trying to reduce the foreign dependency of the health sector: PM Modi | India News







“The world is focused on healthcare, but India is ahead of the curve and working on a holistic approach health care for all living beings, Fashion said. India has come up with a One Earth-One Health vision, he said. India’s post-Covid approach is not limited to healthcare, but also to well-being: PM Modi NEW DELHI: lifesavers such as drugs, vaccines and medical devices have become “weapons” during the pandemic, Means PM said on Monday, adding that his government was trying to play down India’s reliance on foreign countries in the healthcare sector. He was addressing a post-budget webinar on “health and medical research,” the ninth in a series of 12 post-budget webinars.“The world is focused on healthcare, but India is ahead of the curve and working on a holistic approach health care for all living beings, Fashion said. India has come up with a One Earth-One Health vision, he said. Some countries have used covid rescuers as weapons: PM

“When the pandemic was at its height, life-saving things like medicines, vaccines and medical devices had unfortunately become weapons for some countries. India gave a lot of attention to these issues in the budgets of the past few years. We are constantly trying to minimize India’s dependence on foreign countries,” Modi said, while addressing a post-budget webinar on “health and medical research,” the ninth of a series of 12 post-budget webinars hosted by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effectively implementing the initiatives announced in the Union Budget for 2023.

The Prime Minister said health care could be viewed in terms of the pre-Covid and post-Covid era. “The world is more focused on healthcare than ever before, but India’s approach is not just about healthcare. Instead, we are stepping forward and working on wellness This means that we emphasize holistic health care, whether it is human, animal or plant,” he said.

Modi said his government presented a vision to the world and it was “One Earth-One Health”. “For several decades after independence, there was a lack of an integrated approach and long-term vision regarding health in India. We did not confine health care only to the Ministry of Health, but have emphasized the ‘whole of government’ approach,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that sometimes calamity also provides an opportunity to prove oneself. “It has been proven by the pharma sector during the Covid period,” he said, further adding that the way India’s pharma sector has won the trust of the world during the pandemic was unprecedented.

The market size of the Indian pharmaceutical sector is around Rs 4 lakh crore today, the Prime Minister said, adding that if there was better coordination between the private sector and academia, it could increase by Rs 10 lakh crore.

Highlighting the various measures taken by the government to deepen research in this sector, the Prime Minister said that many new laboratories at ICMR have been opened for the research industry.

Modi said ensuring affordable treatment in India was the government’s top priority and the spirit behind the free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to improve health infrastructure in the country. More than 1.5 lakh health centers are being developed close to homes across the country. He said more than 260 new medical schools have opened in the past few years.

