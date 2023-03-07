Pakistani news channel ARY pulled from air for airing Imran Khan’s speech





Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts and selling them for profit (File)

Islamabad:

Hours after Pakistan’s media regulator banned the broadcast of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches, private news channel ARY TV was taken off the air on Monday for airing his speech a day early.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday night banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live and recorded speeches by the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician after police in Islamabad failed to didn’t stop him.

ARY is not currently available and instead a benign message is displayed there about the ban by the regulator.

The ARY channel is seen as sympathetic towards Khan and action has also been taken against the broadcaster in the past.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Pemra’s decision to ban all satellite TV channels from broadcasting his speeches.

Judge Shahid Bilal Hassan will take up the case on Tuesday.

“It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements, has consistently launched groundless allegations and propagated hate speech through his provocative statements against the institutions and state officials, which interferes with the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” reads an order from Pemra.

He said the dissemination of hateful, defamatory and unwarranted statements against state institutions is “in plain violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and a judgment of the Supreme Court”.

This content was observed to be aired by TV stations without effective use of the sunsetting mechanism in violation of the provisions of the PEMRA laws as well as judgments of supreme courts, the regulator added.

“Therefore, the competent authority i.e. the President of PEMRA… hereby prohibits the broadcast/retransmission of speeches/press speeches (recorded or live) of Mr. Imran Khan on all satellite television channels effective immediately,” the PEMRA order reads.

It also ordered all satellite TV channels to ensure that impartial editorial boards are formed, as required by Article 17 of the Electronic Media (Programme and Advertising) Code of Conduct 2015, to ensure that their platforms are not used to disseminate derogatory remarks or hateful or harmful statements. against state institutions or in the interest of public order.

Pemra warned TV stations that their license would be suspended for non-compliance.

This is not the first time that PEMRA has taken action against Khan. It had also banned the broadcast and rebroadcast of the PTI president’s speeches and press conferences in November last year, but the federal government revoked it the same day.

Earlier on Sunday, Islamabad police traveled to Lahore to arrest Imran Khan with a warrant on suspicion of avoiding court appearance.

However, the police were informed that Imran Khan was not at home, but later he appeared outside the residence and delivered a scathing speech which resulted in the ban.

Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a discount from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for a profit.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he said was part of a US-led plot that targeted him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Imran Khan has called for immediate elections to oust what he called an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year term.

