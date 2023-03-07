Defense says evidence would take 11,000 hours to read





The New York Attorney General's Trump Org fraud case is huge, the defense said, asking for a postponement of the trial. It would take 11,000 hours for one person to review the attorney general's 275,000 evidence documents, they say. The AG counters that Trump should already know most of the documents, since they are his.

The New York Attorney General’s fraud case against Donald Trump, his family and his real estate empire is so large it will take up to 11,000 man-hours to review, the defense has said as it seeks to delay the prosecution. trial date in October.

The heaviness of Attorney General Letitia James’ testimony was described by the defense in a recent court filing.

The evidence filled four computer hard drives that the attorney general turned over to the defense in December. It includes some 275,000 documents totaling 2.6 million pages, according to the filing, which was prepared by Virginia-based document processing company HaystackID.

The four discs don’t even include additional evidence that the attorney general has also turned over to the defense, including transcripts from more than 50 witnesses filed by his office during a three-year investigation into Trump and his company.

On Monday, the Manhattan judge who will preside over the trial, State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, set a hearing for March 21 to determine whether a delay will be granted. But he repeatedly promised that the trial date was set in stone.

Trump has requested a six-month postponement until Oct. 2, 2023 for the start of the civil trial which, if he loses, would cripple his $2 billion real estate and golf company.

James alleged in a 200-page lawsuit in September that Trump pledged for a decade to widely misrepresent the value of his properties in financial documents sent to banks, insurers and tax authorities.

It seeks to prohibit Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump from selling, buying, borrowing or collecting rent from any state property.

A six-month delay would move the bench trial to the heart of the 2024 GOP primary and presidential campaign.

“It will take up to 11,000 hours for a reviewer to review approximately 275,000 documents,” HaystackID executive vice president Todd Haley said in the filing. He noted that a single reviewer can on average review between 200 and 400 documents during an eight-hour workday.

HaystackID is a GOP-linked company that both sides agreed to hire last year to help with subpoena compliance.

Trump’s legal team has argued that the attorney general was conducting a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him and his company. All 16 defendants in James’s trial have denied his allegations.

Fighting against any postponement of the trial date, attorneys for the attorney general’s office have accused Trump’s side of intentionally dragging their heels.

They also counter that the huge amount of evidence should come as no surprise on Trump’s side, as most of it comes from his own employees, company, accountants and appraisers.

