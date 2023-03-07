Rotary President Joko Widodo appreciates the business model implemented by Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School





JAKARTA, SAWIT INDONESIA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciates the business model implemented by Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes), Bandung Regency, West Java, in the management of agricultural products. This appreciation was conveyed by the Head of State in his remarks after visiting Al-Ittifaq (Kopontren) Islamic Boarding School Cooperative, Bandung Regency on Monday (06/03/2023). The planning done at Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School is really very good and can serve as an example, can serve as an example model, can be used as a business model that just needs to be photocopied, the president said. The President also encouraged Islamic boarding schools across Indonesia to adopt the business model applied by Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School in the management of agricultural products. According to the president, Al-Ittifaq can also be used as a holding company in the agricultural sector. Photocopy of Solo Raya, Photocopy of Riau, Photocopy of East Java, Photocopy of Lampung, relative, holdingwhile Al-Ittifaq, the president said. The president said that it is important to participate in the management of a company. The president even did this while running a business some time ago. I was almost seven years old as a parent. Not yet able to export, it had an industry in Jakarta. Seven years I studied, said the president. Therefore, the President invited other Islamic boarding schools in Indonesia to learn from Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School. Additionally, the management of Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School has admitted that they are open to sharing knowledge and experiences with other Islamic boarding schools. Previously, I was transmitted by him openly, very openly. Even so, there is not enough production here to meet existing market demand, the president said. Although considered a success, Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School is still experiencing technical difficulties on the ground. The President asked various parties to help solve the problems faced by Islamic boarding schools. I asked earlier about these existing difficulties later BI begging for help. Medco, Mr. Helmi can also help, the Minister of SMEs can also be helped with financing so that everything develops and the business model is the same as I saw earlier, said the president. The president promised to invite businessmen from Al-Ittifaq Kopontren to the palace again in the next six months. The president wanted to know the development of the agricultural enterprise run by Al-Ittifaq Kopontren. I’ll invite you to the palace in six months. But there have been developments since our meeting today. God willing, said the president. Source: setkab.go.id

