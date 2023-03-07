Imran Khan’s search of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter for evading arrest





Imran Khan avoided arrest by police on Sunday.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML) leader Maryam Nawaz said there was no comparison between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N supremo was a brave person, reported The NewsInternational. She even mocked Imran Khan on social media for avoiding arrest by Islamabad police on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” was the most unsuccessful move in history. She said Nawaz Sharif was a brave person as he risked being imprisoned in a bad state while Imran Khan had never been in jail, according to the report.

She even mocked Imran Khan on social media for avoiding police arrest on Sunday. Taking to her official Twitter account, she asked her father and party leader Nawaz Sharif to give Imran Khan courage.

Tagging Nawaz Sharif in a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, “Listen @NawazSharifMNS please give Imran Khan some courage.” She said that even though the lion is innocent, he is holding his daughter’s hand and is coming from London to Pakistan to be arrested.

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, “Even though the lion is innocent, he holds his daughter’s hand and comes from London to Pakistan and arrests her. Get out, coward! The nation knows the difference between a leader and a unifier.”

In another tweet, Maryam Nawaz said, “If a jackal is a thief, he hides behind other people’s daughters and uses them as a shield for fear of arrest,” according to The News International report. She added that the nation has now learned the difference between a lion and a jackal.

A major drama continued at the residence of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for hours on Sunday after police arrived from Islamabad for his arrest in the Toshakhana case. However, Imran Khan avoided arrest, according to the report.

Later, Imran criticized state institutions while addressing workers and party supporters. Addressing the PTI faithful, Mr Khan said he “never bowed down to any man or institution and would never let you either”, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The PTI leader was addressing workers and supporters of his party at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, despite being “unavailable” for police present outside to arrest him.

Mr Khan said he called the public to Zaman Park to pay their respects for their participation in the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (judicial arrest movement). “I did not call you for my support but to thank you,” he added. He said “only a nation, not a group” could meet the challenges facing the country.

