Erdogan OwesTurkeys earthquake victims Explanation





Comment this story Comment A month after two earthquakes devastated southeastern Turkey and parts of neighboring Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised that the country will hold elections, as scheduled, on May 14. The announcement allays fears that Erdogan could use the disaster as a pretext to postpone or cancel the vote. This does not exempt him from providing an honest account of the government’s response. In Turkey, the earthquake and its aftermath claimed nearly 50,000 lives. In addition to the terrible human toll, the disaster will impose enormous costs on a country already bedeviled by high inflation and a weakened currency. The World Bank estimates that the earthquake caused $34.2 billion in physical damage, or 4% of Turkey’s gross domestic product, with reconstruction costs likely to be even higher. Governments’ handling of the crisis has not instilled confidence. Rescuers were slow to reach the victims, a forgivable offense given the scale of the carnage, but Erdogan made the problem worse by shutting down critics of the recovery effort, blocking access to social media and by threatening unspecified consequences to those who rebuke him. Thin-skinned at the best of times, Erdogan is particularly susceptible to censorship now: With the earthquake fresh on voters’ minds, the opposition won’t need to work particularly hard to draw attention to the failings of his government. Years of cronyism and corruption have gutted Turkish institutions, including state agencies tasked with enforcing building safety codes and overseeing disaster response. In addition to amplifying the toll of earthquakes, this dysfunction risks deterring foreign investors and undermining reconstruction efforts. It doesn’t help that Turkey’s central bank bypassed the treasury and sent $1.6 billion directly to quake victims, with the bank’s governor saying he couldn’t be sure the government would allocate the money to the earthquake zone. If Turkish government institutions don’t trust each other, why should anyone else? In a sign of the damage done to Erdogan’s image at home and abroad, the Turkish leader recently acknowledged shortcomings and asked for forgiveness from the victims of the tremors. He promised a construction blitz to revive earthquake-affected areas within a year. However, this is not reassuring: such haste often leads to cutting corners and flouting codes. The most sensible approach would be to start by holding accountable those whose negligence allowed construction companies to ignore codes. A thorough and transparent investigation is needed to identify government institutions that have failed and need to be reformed. Erdogan should invite independent non-governmental organizations to monitor state-building operations, ensure funds are distributed fairly and minimize corruption. Reconstruction approvals should be open to NGO and media scrutiny. In light of videos showing Erdogan’s past praise for some of the buildings that collapsed and bragging about granting amnesty to builders of security codes, a presidential apology is also warranted. Populist strongmen are usually reluctant to admit their mistakes because they fear being seen as weak. Erdogan should realize that he cannot deny that mistakes were made and that some of the blame lies with him. Voters can still forgive him for his shortcomings, but not before he admits them. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Earthquakes are inevitable. Huge Deaths Ain’t: Gearoid Reidy Erdogan undermined turkeys’ response to earthquake: Bobby Ghosh This is how NATO should deal with Erdogan: Andreas Kluth The editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion Editorial Board. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/03/06/erdogan-owes-turkey-s-earthquake-victims-an-explanation/59b61714-bc96-11ed-9350-7c5fccd598ad_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos