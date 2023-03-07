PM Modi to attend Nagaland and Meghalaya CM swearing-in ceremonies today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the new Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya today. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Tripura is expected to take place on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend all three ceremonies. Neiphiu Rio of the National Democratic Progressive Party and Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party will become the new chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda are also likely to be present for the swearing-in ceremonies of the two chief ministers. Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland’s longest-serving chief minister, will take the reins for a fifth consecutive term after his landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. The ruling Democratic Nationalist Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in Nagaland, with the two parties winning 37 seats out of a 60-member assembly. Rio won the Northern Assembly constituency Angami-II, beating Seyievilie Sachu of Congress by a massive 15,824 votes. History was made in Nagaland when the state elected its first female legislators in its 60 years of existence. The two female legislators – Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP defeated the sitting MPs in the seats of Western Angami and Dimapur-III respectively. In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with the support of 45 MPs, two from the BJP, claimed the formation of government in the state. Among the allies, the eight ministerial seats will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP). Sangma’s NPP won 26 seats in assembly elections and is set to form government as chief minister for a second consecutive term. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Raj Bhawan in Shillong where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma won in South Tura constituency by a margin of 5,016 against Bernard N Marak of Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP and NPP were partners in government but fought separately for the assembly elections. The United Democratic Party (UDP) won 11 seats in Assembly poll results announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. The Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all congressmen in the previous assembly, also gained five seats. The BJP, the People’s Democratic Front and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party won two seats each. The Voice of the People party won four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

