Report: Trump spends his days playing golf, learning nicknames about DeSantiss’ height and penis





Donald Trump has long been concerned about people’s heights. While this weird obsession doesn’t always have to do with the stature of his perceived enemies, he reportedly chose not to make Janet Yellen his Fed chair because, despite his impression by her, he thought five three was simply too short for the job he normally does, with at least three separate opponents receiving derogatory nicknames beginning with Liddle. Aware of this fixation on the heights of his opponents, and knowing that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be shorter than your average US president, we remarked last week that it was legitimately shocking that Trump did not yet to double his future 2024 contest, Liddle Ron. But apparently he has something even more special in mind.

Bloomberg News reports that a typical day for the ex-president means golfing at Mar-a-Lago in the morning and preparing for his political comeback in the afternoon. While for some the latter would involve courting donors and fine-tuning policy, for Trump it is slightly different. Specifically, according to Bloomberg, this primarily involves lamenting his lack of coverage by Fox News and other cable networks, lamenting his 2020 re-election defeat, and coining new nicknames for his chief rival in politics. GOP, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. What is on the list for consideration? Well, there’s Ron DeSanctimonious, of course, but Ron DisHonest, Ron DeEstablishment and Tiny D.

Yeah, Tiny D. If one doesn’t care at all about being seen as an adult of substance who actually cares, you know, about doing good for the country, that’s pretty much perfect, because it has a double meaning to be both about DeSantiss size and, apparently, the size of his penis. You think Trump wouldn’t go there? Think again. As a reminder, since announcing his first run for the White House in 2016, Trump has referred to his own penis to other people on at least two occasions. First, during a Republican debate, during which he said that neither his hands nor anything else were small, adding: I guarantee you there is no problem. I guarantee. And second, when he allegedly called White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham of Air Force One to assure her that his penis was not small or mushroom-shaped, as porn star Stormy had claimed. Daniels. (Grisham wrote about this deeply uncomfortable experience in his book.) There are other pre-White House examples as well.

Either way, the obvious purpose of Trump’s nicknames is both to psychologically harm his opponents and to make them stick in the eyes of voters. And while we can’t tell if DeSantis has any feelings of inadequacy regarding Little Ron, it certainly seems like references to his height might sting, considering he seems to regularly wear shoes that give him a few extra inches.

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

So, hey, maybe Trump brought it there.

Is it mean of the old guy to make fun of someone’s looks, i.e. something he can’t do anything about? It is. Is Trump, who looks like the complete opposite of an Adonis, a massive hypocrite for pursuing another person’s physical attributes? In effect. Are these two horrible people who have already done untold damage to the country and therefore deserve each other? Yes too !

In related news

It is unlikely that the Governor of Florida lost a few pounds at Mar-a-Lago:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful, heads to Iowa this week with a significantly reduced number. The Republican governor, who was rumored to be planning to run for the White House in 2024, was seen looking fit at an event on Sunday, with a comment from Twitter user Holy cow @GovRonDeSantis looking fit and ready for battle. I don’t know how much weight he’s lost, but his health/appearance won’t be one of Trump’s punchlines in the debates, the person wrote.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump called DeSantis fat and whiny in private remarks, based on reports of excerpts from Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. . Trump insider Roger Stone echoed a similar sentiment, in a tweet last year calling DeSantis a Yale Harvard fat boy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/03/donald-trump-ron-desantis-little-d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos