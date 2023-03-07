Pakistan bans Imran Khan from broadcasting DW 06/03/2023





Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the broadcast of Imran Khan in the media.

The ban came into effect on Monday, with the regulator accusing the former prime minister of “spreading hate speech”.

It comes after Khan held a provocative speech in the city of Lahore in his campaign for a snap election.

Earlier Monday morning, police authorities also tried unsuccessfully to arrest Khan at his residence in Lahore.

Pakistani government hits back at Khan’s claims

Why are Imran Khan’s broadcasts banned?

The development is the result of continuous back and forth between Khan and his successor, Shahbaz Sharif.

The order issued by PEMRA said Khan was “making baseless allegations and propagating hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officials” that are “likely to disturb the public peace.”

PEMRA also suspended the country’s private television channel, ARY News, which has been accused of supporting Khan.

Imran Khan: Pakistan’s most polarizing politician

In an address to supporters on Sunday outside his residence in Lahore, Khan said: “I am summoned in bogus cases and the nation should know.”

Khan further added that it would be a “bad omen” for Pakistan if the citizens did not raise their voices against the “corrupt rulers”.

He has also previously accused the current government of plotting to kill him.

The story repeats itself ?

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also criticized the ban, tweeting that it “deplores PEMRA’s decision” to ban Khan and has “always opposed measures to limit voices in the past.

A similar ban was also imposed in 2020 while Khan was in office.

The previous PEMRA ban prohibited the broadcasting of live or recorded speeches by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A political showdown

Fawad Chaudhary, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, told The Associated Press that the move represents “the nervousness and fear” of the current Shahbaz government over Khan’s victory in the upcoming elections.

Since his ouster, Khan has faced several charges from the government.

He has been charged with money laundering, concealment of assets, illegal sale of state gifts and illegal fundraising for his party in the United States, India and Europe.

Khan, however, denied the charges.

