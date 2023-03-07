‘Big, big bang’: Legal experts say ‘worrying’ DOJ memo could pave way for two Trump indictments





A recent Justice Department memo could open the door to a criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, legal experts say.

Following advice from the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the DOJ last week submitted a legal memo regarding a civil lawsuit filed by injured Capitol police officers on January 6, 2021, denying Trump’s presidential immunity claim against the complaints.

The department asserted that a president cannot be fully exonerated for a speech on a matter of public interest if the speech is found to have incited violence. Additionally, the department clarified that his inflammatory speech was not protected by its own First Amendment free speech rights. “No part of a president’s official responsibilities include inciting imminent private violence,” the DOJ said in a friend of the court brief.

Former prosecutor Charles Coleman Jr. called the DOJ memo a “blockbuster” that could open the door to a wave of civil lawsuits against the former president.

“This is a very, very big blow to Donald Trump and important news. Because it opens the proverbial floodgates for legal action,” Coleman told MSNBC. “Now the downside of that is that while there may be significant political tension that comes with it, as well as the reputational stain that hurts Donald Trump even more, I don’t necessarily know that a win in court is going to bring in a lot of money by allowing them to collect whatever judgment they may eventually get.”

But beyond potential lawsuits, legal experts say the memo could also help lay the groundwork for a criminal indictment against Trump.

“If they took the position that the president was absolutely immune, they couldn’t pursue criminal charges,” a source close to the DOJ investigation told The Daily Beast.

“Had the DOJ found that the incitement not protected by the First Amendment could nonetheless fall within the official duties of the president, it likely could have impacted criminal indictment decisions related to the same speech,” the former said. federal prosecutor Mary McCord, a professor at the Georgetown University Law Center. says the outlet.

The DOJ stressed in its memo that it “expresses no opinion on this finding, or on the veracity of the allegations contained in the plaintiffs’ complaints,” but legal experts say the memo leaves Trump defenseless.

“If they’re saying this doesn’t fall under civil suit immunity and protected free speech, there’s really nothing else protecting Trump,” an unnamed lawyer told The Daily Beast.

The DOJ memo could also help Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating Trump’s efforts to undo his loss in the state. By stating that certain actions by a sitting president fall outside of legal behavior, the DOJ memo could help bolster Willis’ case if it indicts Trump.

“It has profound implications for the Georgia case, and it bodes ill for Trump,” attorney Norm Eisen, who served as Democratic co-counsel on Trump’s first impeachment, told The Daily Beast. .

“Indeed, Georgia’s conduct may be even more outrageous and irrelevant to his official duties or First Amendment rights than delivering a speech on the Ellipse,” he said. “This brief is going to be used by the Fulton County District Attorney because it is so powerfully indicative of the only logical conclusion possible here: that an attempted coup cannot be part of a president’s job description. under the United States Constitution.”

