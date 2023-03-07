President Xi Jinping condemned China’s US-led crackdown in a speech to delegates at an annual convention in Beijing, state media reported.
Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development, Xi said, reported Monday. the Xinhua news agency.
The 69-year-old leader, who is preparing to start a third consecutive presidential term, said the past five years had been fraught with a new set of obstacles that threatened to weigh on China’s economic rise.
Xi added that China must have the courage to fight as the country faces profound and complex changes in the domestic and international landscape, according to a reading of the speech to delegates at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference ( CPPCC).
Beijing and Washington have clashed in recent years over trade, human rights and other issues, but relations soured further last month when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon which it says was used for surveillance, a claim vigorously denied by Beijing.
Senior US officials have also repeatedly warned that China could invade Taiwan in the coming years, pointing to Beijing’s increasingly assertive military moves around the self-governing island, which it considers its own territory and ‘she swore to put under his control.
The balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a diplomatic trip to Beijing for a meeting that would have focused on a range of burning issues.
