Prime Minister Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nagaland and Meghalaya CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Tripura will take place on Wednesday. Neiphiu Rio of the National Democratic Progressive Party and Conrad Sangma of the People’s National Party will become the new chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The Prime Minister will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Meghalaya government in Shillong at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Thereafter, he will join the next Nagaland government swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 1:45 p.m. in Kohima on the same day. Notably, the CM of Tripura will be sworn in in Agartala at 11am on Wednesday.

Notably, the new Nagaland CM and Assam Cm Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the BJP High Commission in New Delhi on Sunday, to discuss the formation of the new state government.

Notably, NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio joined the BJP to score victory in the state by winning 37 out of 60 seats. Of the total seats won, the NPD won 25 seats and the BJP 12 seats. However, things were not so easy in Meghalaya, where different political factions claimed their majority in the elections and the right to form the government. In the end, Conrad Sangma’s NPP coalition won the support of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) on Sunday.

The two days of political drama came to an end after a letter of support was submitted with the signatures of 32 MPs, including the NPP, BJP, the two HSPDP lawmakers and two independents. Now Conrad Sangma has the support of 32 MPs and he also claimed to have received an invitation from the state governor to form the next government.

Tripura will attend the formation of the BJP government on Wednesday, where the BJP CM candidate will be sworn in on Wednesday. In the state assembly elections in Tripura, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 32 seats and qualified to form the state government.

