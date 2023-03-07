The question of the rework is back in a lively discussion, this is the answer from Jokowi!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) answered the question of a cabinet reshuffle that would take place in the near future. According to him, this will not happen in the near future. “Not yet,” Jokowi told reporters, after visiting Al-Ittifaq (Kopontren) Islamic boarding school cooperative in Bandung on Monday (03/06/2023). Previously, news circulated about the change of post of the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, after having been vice-president of the PSSI accompanying Erick Thohir. The president also revealed earlier that Amali also quit informally. Although officially his letter of resignation has not been received by the Palace. Apart from this, the question of a reshuffle has also been exposed after the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) nominated Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate in 2024. Even so, there is no indication that the president will replace the post of minister who is a Nasdem executive. Apart from this, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin also spoke about the news of the reshuffle. According to him, he has yet to see a positive reaction from the president to the reshuffle decision. “As for the pressure, it’s coming from everywhere, but Pak Jokowi hasn’t given his reaction yet. So how can I know because there hasn’t been a reaction in that direction,” Ma’ruf said. Amin quoting the Department of State Secretary. website. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The vice president further revealed that he did not provide any input to the president regarding the dismantling of the minister pairs during the rest of this period. “For me, I haven’t talked about it, I haven’t talked about things like that. Usually, if you really want to do it, Mr. Jokowi will tell you. For that, okay, not yet So, I don’t know yet,” the vice president added. The vice president believed that the decision to reshuffle the cabinet was up to President Joko Widodo. The decision is based on the ministers’ performance in assisting in the implementation of government policies. “Usually Pak Jokowi redistributes based on performance. Because that’s usually the base, isn’t it,” the VP said. Regarding how the current ministerial performance is assessed, the vice president also believes that it is the prerogative of the president. He didn’t know. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Do you want another cabinet reshuffle, sir? Jokowi: Maybe, yes later (emy/me)



