Boris Johnson is facing a fight for his political career in the UK





Boris Johnson. It is a name that elicits either feelings of deep admiration or criticism. There is no middle ground. It’s the Pot of the masses, either you love it or you hate it.

Soon the pastiche, the aura, the charm, the veneer of invincibility of the man who made Brexit will be laid bare in the glare of TV cameras as part of a Westminster parliamentary committee. He will be in front of seven MPs and little room for bluster or obfuscation. In short, Johnson is fighting for his political life right now.

A preliminary report from these seven MPs, four Conservative Party colleagues, three from the ranks of Government awaiting Labor, provides strong evidence that suggests his version of events surrounding his rallies and group sessions during 20 months of coronavirus lockdown , broke the legal rules he and his ministers made and imposed on the general British public. Little room for maneuver The interim report of the cross-party privileges committee, it was released to give Johnson official notice that this is the basis on which he will be questioned in hearings from March 20, the House of Commons said. had possibly been misled at least four times about the party allegations. . The questioning will be intense and, as the report almost certainly details, there is little wiggle room for Johnson. If the committee finds that Johnson was in contempt of parliament, he could face penalties, including suspension. If the suspension lasts more than 10 days and the House of Commons accepts it, his constituents in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, in north-west London, just north of Heathrow Airport, could find themselves to vote in a by-election. As a reminder, as 2021 drew to a close, a slew of stories, videos, photographs and messages emerged of rule-breaking gatherings at 10 Downing Street and around Whitehall during the pandemic. As the reports came in, MPs in the House of Commons were asking questions about who was involved, and many of them were reaching out to the Prime Minister. Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied that any rules were broken in Downing Street. But in April 2022, after an investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police and senior civil servant Sue Gray, the evidence was clear. And irrefutable. A total of 126 fines were issued by police to people including Johnson. The rules have been broken Labors Sir Chris Bryant usually chairs the committee, but withdrew from this inquiry as he had already made a number of public comments about it. Instead, senior Labor MP and longest-serving MP Harriet Harman will take the chair. Over the past year or so, the committee has collected and analyzed written evidence after launching a public appeal last summer. If Johnson is found to have misled Parliament, he could be suspended as an MP or expelled, creating a by-election.

He also requested evidence from Downing Street with a deadline of July last year, although he only obtained the documents in November. This delay itself is evidence of contempt, the report says. Adding a new twist to this is the fact that just last week Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor Party and a man widely recognized as the next prime minister in waiting, appointed Sue Gray to be his new chief of staff. The appointment has prompted Johnson’s supporters to argue that his investigation that cataloged Partygate wrongdoings is now tainted and evidence of police fines is contaminated with backdated political bias. Do you feel justified? The attempt to undermine the Grays report has become so convoluted that some MPs who previously backed Johnson are now publicly putting as much distance from their remarks as possible. When the report was released, Boris said he felt vindicated. There is absolutely nothing to prove that any of my advisors or any official warned me in advance that events might go against the rules, nothing to say that after they thought it was against the rules, nothing to prove that I myself believed or feared anything was against the rules, he said. One of the potential contempt cases mentioned in the report is Johnson making a similar claim in the House of Commons, based on advice intended for media statement only and referring to a single event rather than multiple gatherings. For the record, this interim report is far from the complete thing simply meant to guide Johnson on the issues he is being asked about. The direction of the March 20 hearing seems clear. But the British parliamentary system is much more insightful and unambiguous in gleaning the truth. There will be no alternative facts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/boris-johnson-is-facing-a-fight-for-his-political-career-in-the-uk-1.94260915 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos