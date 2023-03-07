Turkish opposition nominates Kilicdaroglu as presidential candidate | Election News





The six-party alliance nominated Kemal Kilicdaroglu as the joint candidate for the May 14 presidential race.

Turkey’s opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been named President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger in a historic presidential and parliamentary vote, after days of wrangling between a six-party alliance over the nomination. Our table is the table of peace. Our only goal is to bring the country to days of prosperity, peace and joy, Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told about 2,000 people gathered in Ankara on Monday. The leader of the country’s second largest party will aim to defeat the president on May 14 in a close race. The bloc said it would reverse many of Erdogan’s economic, civil rights and foreign affairs policies in what many consider the most important election in the republic’s 100-year history. Kilicdaroglu, 74, could benefit from years of economic crisis and runaway inflation, as well as devastating earthquakes in the south in recent months that have killed more than 46,000 people and sparked criticism of the government’s response. ‘State. Still, some doubt the former economist who rose through the ranks as a corruption fighter can defeat Erdogan, Turkey’s longest-serving leader whose campaign charisma has helped him score more than a dozen victories elections. Mediation efforts Five opposition coalition parties had agreed to nominate Kilicdaroglus on Friday, but the bloc split after the leader of Turkey’s right-wing IYI ​​party, Meral Aksener, warned that the joint candidate risked to lose the election. IYI parties proposed presidential candidates Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara respectively were not accepted by the other five parties. Al Jazeeras Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Ankara, said Kilicdaroglu is known to have lost almost every election he has conducted. But his popularity skyrocketed after he organized a march for justice from Ankara to Istanbul in 2017 to protest the crackdown on journalists and academics following an attempted coup. Koseoglu said the IYI party opposed the nomination after polls suggested Imamoglu and Yavas had a better chance of winning. After a tense 72 hours, the alliance met again on Monday and agreed to a proposal from the IYI that Imamoglu and Yavas would later be appointed vice presidents. In his speech, Kilicdaroglu said the leaders of the other five opposition parties would also be vice presidents. Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has said it could also support Kilicdaroglu in the presidential election after clear and open talks. Our clear expectation is a transition to a strong democracy. If we can agree on basic principles, we can support him in the presidential elections, party co-leader Mithat Sancar said during a live broadcast on the private channel Haberturk. Turkey’s opposition has cooperated more closely since successfully seizing control of major municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, from the Erdogans AK party in local elections in 2019. But discord within the opposition alliance has raised doubts about its ability to capitalize on Erdogan’s eroding popularity revealed by opinion polls. In previous national elections, the opposition failed to pose a serious challenge to Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/6/turkeys-opposition-names-kilicdaroglu-as-presidential-candidate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos