PM Modi believes women are not just housewives but also nation builders: India’s envoy to UN

Update: 07 March 2023 11:08 EAST

new York [US]Mar 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that women are not just ‘housewives’ but also nation builders, India’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, Ruchira, says Kamboj, in a video message.

In the video, Kamboj said, “Today, the new India is driven by the deployment of modern technologies for the benefit of women and girls. This aligns with the vision of the Honorable Prime Minister of India, who unequivocally stated that women are no longer seen solely as housewives, but also as nation builders.”

“It also fits perfectly with the priority theme of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, which begins today at the United Nations Headquarters for the next ten days. India is today in moving from a women’s development model to women-led development,” she added.

India’s representative to the UN further stated that women-led development is a G-20 priority under India’s presidency.

“If we are to be ready for the future, the focus must be on putting women at the center of the discourse and at the center of the decision-making process. Ladies and gentlemen, let us leave no stone unturned to make gender equality a After all, as Swami Vivekananda, the great Indian philosopher Thinker, said, it is not possible for a bird to fly with one wing,” Kamboj said. Speaking about India’s G20 Presidency in Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi said member countries should extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. He also said that without women, global development is not possible.

“We must maintain priority on women-led development, even in our G-20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to benefit from economic growth or technological innovation,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

“The G-20 must convey a strong message of peace and harmony. All of these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India’s G-20 Presidency – ‘One Land, One Family, One Future’, he added.

Earlier, in February this year, the G20 Group on Empowering and Advancing Women’s Economic Representation (EMPOWER) of the Ministry of Women and Child Development was held.

Empowerment and women’s rights were the main topics of discussion. During the G20 Empower kick-off meeting, Union Minister Smriti Irani outlined the three priority areas under India’s G20 Presidency.

These three areas include – “Women’s entrepreneurship: a win-win for equity and the economy”, “Partnership for the promotion of women’s leadership at all levels, including at the grassroots” and “Education , the key to women’s empowerment and equal participation in the labor market”. (ANI)

