Donald Trump gets huge boost in criminal investigation against him





Donald Trump has praised Republicans in Georgia after successfully pushing through a bill that would target ‘rogue prosecutors’ as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to bring criminal charges against the former president during the 2020 presidential elections.

The Georgia Senate on Thursday voted 32 to 24 to pass Senate Bill 92, sponsored by State Senator Randy Robertson, which would see the creation of an oversight committee with the power to remove prosecutors from elected district if it turns out that they have committed a “willful misconduct”. “in office, or failed to prosecute certain crimes.

A second bill, though less likely to pass, is currently being debated and was introduced by State Rep. Houston Gaines. This would lower the electoral threshold for removing a prosecutor from 30% to 2%, with the threshold for other elected officials remaining at 30%.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee Annual Meeting on January 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire. He praised Georgia Republicans after successfully pushing through a bill that would target “rogue prosecutors” as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis considers bringing criminal charges against him. Getty Images/Scott Eisen

The bills are being debated as Willis, who has been investigating whether Trump committed a crime in his attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, could soon make a potentially historic announcement on whether to indict the former president. Trump has often called the Willis investigation a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Willis’s future may hinge on whether an oversight committee removes her for apparently failing in duty or weakens her current position.

Willis noted the timing of the bills as his investigation into Trump draws to a close. “In the hundreds of years we’ve had prosecutors, that hasn’t been necessary,” Willis told The New York Times. “But now all of a sudden it’s a priority. And that’s racist.”

Trump has frequently accused Willis, who is black, of being “racist” towards him with his “witch hunt” of an investigation. The former president repeated the accusation in an article on Truth Social on Sunday, noting the Fulton County prosecutor’s objections to the bills.

“Racist Atlanta District Attorney Fani T. Willis, one of the most dangerous and corrupt cities in the United States, is now calling the Georgia Legislature, of course, RACIST because they want to facilitate the removal and the replacement of local thugs who are incompetent, racist or unable to do their job properly,” Trump wrote.

“This is a great development for Georgia, but also for other parts of the country. Kudos to the Georgia Legislative Assembly for having the courage to act boldly, fairly and quickly.”

Willis suggested it’s no coincidence the bills are being debated after Georgians elected 14 minority district attorneys to power in 2020. Willis herself was elected by 72 percent of voters in 2020.

“He’s targeting me, and maybe people with similar ideologies, and wants to replace it with ideologies that don’t represent the majority of the state’s population,” Willis told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It seems to me what they’re really saying is that there should be local control until we don’t like who the locals choose.”

Republicans have denied there are racial motivations for introducing the bills to discipline prosecutors in Georgia. Robertson said his bill aims to target “someone who says they can choose, not on the basis of evidence, but on what they think about their political leanings, who they can sue.”

Republican state senator Bill Cowsert, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s brother-in-law, who has indicated he will sign SB 92, told a January hearing that Willis’s suggestion that the projects of law allegedly had anything to do with race was “absurd,” “offensive” and “a racist statement in itself.”

Willis’ office has been contacted for comment.

