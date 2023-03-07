India hailed as bright spot in world economy PM Modi





Amid the global economic downturn, India is being branded as a bright spot in the global economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. During a post-budget webinar on improving the efficiency of financial services to create opportunities for growth, he said the whole world was witnessing the impact of India’s fiscal and monetary policy during the Corona pandemic and credited the efforts of the government. Recalling the days when the world looked at India with suspicion, the Prime Minister pointed out that discussions about India’s economy, budget and goals often start and end with a question. He highlighted the changes in financial discipline, transparency and inclusive approach and noted that the question mark at the beginning and end of the discussion has been replaced by Vishwas (trust) and Apeksha (expectations). Shedding light on recent achievements, he said: Today, India is seen as the bright spot in the global economy. He also pointed out that India chairs the G-20 and also attracted the highest FDI in the country in 2021-22. The Prime Minister noted that much of this investment has taken place in the manufacturing sector. He pointed out that applications are continuously pouring in to benefit from the PLI scheme, which makes India an important part of the global supply chain. The Prime Minister urged everyone to take full advantage of this opportunity. The Prime Minister pointed out that as today’s India moves with new capabilities, the responsibility of players in the Indian financial world has increased. He told them that they had a robust global financial system and a profitable banking system after being on the verge of collapse 8-10 years ago. He also indicated that there is a government that takes political decisions with courage, clarity and confidence. Today, the need of the hour is for the benefits of India’s sound banking system to reach as many people as possible, the Prime Minister urged the participants. Giving an example of governments’ support for the MSME sector, the Prime Minister called on the banking system to reach out to as many sectors as possible. 20 lakh crore MSMEs have received huge government assistance during the pandemic. In this year’s budget, the MSME sector has also been granted additional guaranteed unsecured credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. “Now it is very important that our banks reach out to them and provide them with adequate funding,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessworld.in/article/India-Is-Being-Called-Bright-Spot-Of-Global-Economy-PM-Modi-/07-03-2023-468055 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos