When to expect resignation honors and whether his father Stanley will be knighted





Boris Johnson is said to have offered his father Stanley a knighthood as part of his resignation honors list. According The temperatureMr Johnson’s father is among 100 names put forward by the former Prime Minister. Other reports touted Charlotte Owen, one of his former assistants, and Ross Kempsell, a former TalkTV political editor and Conservative central office worker, for the honours. Labor has been highly critical of the news, with Sir Keir Starmer calling the prospect of Mr Johnson’s father being knighted ridiculous. When could Boris Johnson’s resignation honors be announced? An incumbent prime minister can ask the monarch to grant peerages, or lesser honours, to any number of people he chooses. Mr Johnson resigned in September, but his resignation list has yet to be announced. Theresa Mays’ resignation honors were made public in September 2019, following her resignation in July. David Cameron’s slate was announced a month after he resigned in July 2016. The two previous prime ministers, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, did not award resignation honors. More than Conservatives Why is the list controversial? Sir Keir Starmer has slammed reports that Mr Johnson offered his father a knighthood as outrageous. In a phone call on LBC Radio, the Labor leader said: The idea of ​​Boris Johnson appointing his father to the knighthood, you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is. That’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous. A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: We do not comment on honours. Mr Johnson previously faced cronyism charges in 2020, after appointing his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage. In 2021, Senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative Party conferences. Ms Nokes, chair of the House of Commons Women’s and Equalities Committee, accused him of forcefully punching her in the back and making a vulgar comment at the 2003 event. Stanley Johnson said afterward that he had no recollection of the incidents. Labor MP Wes Streeting said Mr Johnson had discredited the honors system and discredited the prime ministership. He added: Given Boris Johnson’s conduct, you could say that Stanley Johnson has a lot to answer for, actually.

