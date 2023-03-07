Donald Trump’s speech to a reduced CPAC was still very dangerous





Since 2016, CPAC has been a celebration of all things Donald Trump and all things MAGA. I myself sat in the press section of the conference area of ​​the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, and marveled at how well Matt and Mercedes Schlapphad hitched their wagon to Trump’s star. Well, that was three elections ago, and the cruelty of the MAGA GOPs in targeting the vulnerable, along with the complete lack of a real political platform, failed to charm the voters of the purple state.

But Trump won’t go quietly, nor will CPAC, despite evidence that the Republican Party might be better off without them. Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union, the organization behind CPAC, appeared several times at the conference, but did not explain why he has been making headlines lately, an accusation of sexual misconduct and a libel suit. A member of Herschel Walker staff alleged Schlapp groped and fondled him, claims the ACU chief has denied. Trump himself has faced numerous allegations of groping and fondling, so this isn’t such a big departure from the MAGA brand. The cloud over Schlapp certainly cast a pall over the far-right lounge, which was still populated by MAGA celebrities like the MyPillow guy and the Brick Suit guy. But there was a palpable sense that the best days of Tory rallies were in the rearview mirror.

Photos of half-empty rooms haunted the four-day event, which failed to attract long-awaited GOP nominee and Fox News top pick Ron DeSantis or former Vice President Mike Pence, both appeared during the competing Club For Growth retreat. Also absent from CPAC: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, to name a few. Meanwhile, MAGA favorites Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stage to attend few events. According to The Guardian, the conference, while noisy as always, seemed downsized. Yet, just like firing Trump, one fires CPAC at one’s peril. Some of the GOP’s most vocal far-right digital warriors and pundits were busy hammering out talking points on panels and in speeches that could possibly make it to primetime Fox News or a panel led by Jim Jordan.

In previous years, I’ve seen speakers complaining about revival and threatening that the Democrats will take away your hamburgers and abort the babies that are already born. Many of the ideas circulating around past CPACs were scary, but mostly silly, but this year some of the talk took a much darker turn. Daily Wire host Michael Knowles told the crowd that there could be no middle way in dealing with transgender people, who he said must be eradicated from public life entirely. (Knowles went on to clarify that he was not calling for genocide of transgender people, objecting to media outlets that framed his comments on eradicating transgenderism as eradicating transgender people.)

Rather than Make America Great Again, the vibe at times felt more like Lets Make America Hungary. During a Saturday morning panel, one speaker, Mikls Sznth, described Hungary as a shining city in Europe on the hill, borrowing from Ronald Reagan’s famous phrase and drawing applause from the crowd. Viktor Orbn, the country’s authoritarian prime minister, is no stranger to the CPAC scene, having spoken at a rally last year in Dallas. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was in attendance this year and bragged on Saturday about his outstanding relationship with Trump while hammering home familiar right-wing talking points on gun rights and vaccines. As NBC News noted, he received several standing ovations.

It was just a warm-up for Trump. Like a budding strongman, the former president has cast himself as the mob’s weapon against their perceived enemies. I am your warrior. I am your justice, and to those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution, Trump said in an extremely dishonest speech lasting more than 90 minutes. For seven years, you and I have been engaged in an epic struggle to save our country from the people who hate it and desperately want to destroy it, Trump said at one point, while blaming sinister forces for trying to transform America into a socialist dump. for criminals, junkies, Marxists, thugs, radicals and dangerous refugees that no other country wants.

Trump has also cast himself as a political underdog, as he successfully did in 2016, despite having been the GOP standard bearer ever since. We had a Republican Party run by freaks, neoconservatives, globalists, open border fanatics and fools, he said. But we will never go back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush. It should be noted that Jeb recently gushed about DeSantis, who, as I’ve written before, has his own autocratic tendencies.

In autocracies, ruling parties become personal tools of the leader, and loyalty to the head of state, rather than expertise, is the most prized political quality, writes historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat l year in the Los Angeles Times. It’s hard to watch CPAC and not see this happening right before our eyes. Even Utah Republican Mitt Romney apparently sees his parties sliding toward authoritarianism and what role he may have played in empowering extreme forces within the GOP. Of course, the party’s Romneys aren’t welcome at CPAC, which overwhelmingly backed Trump in this year’s poll, and the GOP base could very well make Trump the nominee of 2024.

We will finish what we started. Were going to complete the mission. Were going to fight this battle to ultimate victory, Trump told the crowd. It is easy to imagine that this ultimate victory is the achievement of an authoritarian state like that famous shining city on the hill, Hungary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/03/donald-trump-cpac-ron-desantis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos