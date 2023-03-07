The Chinese leader, with rare brutality, attributes the problems to the American containment





As he heads towards an expected third term as president, China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping signals he will take a tougher stance against what he sees as a US effort to block the rise of China. And he does it in unusually direct terms. Xi hailed China’s success as proof that modernization is not synonymous with Westernization. He urged China to strive to develop advanced technologies to reduce its dependence on Western know-how. Then on Monday, he clarified what he perceived as the main threat to China’s development: the United States. Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development, Xi said in a statement. a speechaccording to the official Chinese news agency. Mr Xi’s new outspokenness could play well at home with a nationalist audience, but risks sparking mistrust abroad at a time when Beijing seeks to stabilize its ties with the West. This reflects how it is preparing for more confrontation and competition between the world’s two largest economies.

His meeting with President Biden in November had raised hopes that Beijing and Washington could try to stop the downward spiral in relations. But since then tensions have only escalated over a Chinese spy balloon, China’s close alignment with Russia and US-imposed controls on exports to China. Both nations vie for influence on the world stage, maneuvering to gain advantages on land, in the economy, and in cyberspace. This is the first time, to my knowledge, that Xi Jinping has spoken publicly and identified the United States as taking such action against China, said Michael Swaine, senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. It is no doubt a response to the harsh criticism of China, and of Xi Jinping personally, that Biden and many in the administration have leveled in recent months.

In an indication that Mr. Xi’s direct approach signaled a broader shift in Beijing’s rhetoric, China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, reiterated Mr. Xi’s accusation of US containment and defended Beijing’s right to respond. The United States actually wants China not to retaliate when hit or cursed, but that is impossible, he said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

Qin also called on the United States to take a less confrontational stance toward his country. If the United States does not apply the brakes but continues to accelerate, no guardrail will be able to stop the derailment, he said. China is under increasing pressure from the United States, including on trade. Following President Trump’s imposition of long-lasting tariffs on a wide range of Chinese exports to the United States, President Biden imposed broad restrictions on the export of semiconductors and equipment to China. manufacture of semiconductors. The Biden administration and Congress have tightened their scrutiny of Chinese investment in the United States and have begun to examine the limits of American investment in China’s tech sector. China’s economy grew 3% last year, well below the government’s target of around 5.5%. The US measures had little immediate effect on overall trade, but Chinese governments have zero Covid measures that have imposed a massive drag on economic activity, particularly in the past year. These measures included a two-month lockdown in Shanghai that disrupted industrial supply chains and severely damaged consumer confidence, as well as numerous city-wide lockdowns across the country from the end of the century. summer to early winter. Xi’s comments about the United States were part of a speech he gave to a Chinese business group. He urged private businesses, the main engine of growth and jobs, to work with the party to help China meet the challenges posed by the US lockdown. We should keep calm, maintain focus, seek progress while maintaining stability, take active measures, unite and dare to fight, he said, according to the Chinese TV report.

Xi held up China as a model for other countries, one that offers a different path to prosperity than Westerners. This worldview rejects liberal democracy and a heavy reliance on the private sector and favors a model that emphasizes the centrality of the Communist Party and an increasingly state-led model of economic development.

His speech was largely aimed at reassuring the audience that the Chinese government still wants private companies to play an important role in the country’s economy. The recent disappearance from government custody of a top tech banker has baffled many tech executives. The public banking system has also channeled much of its lending to state-owned enterprises rather than private enterprises. Mr. Xi sought to assure private companies that the party considers them one of our own. But he also said they had a responsibility to help the party achieve common prosperity, a slogan about reducing income inequality that has been linked to the tycoon crackdown. Andrew K. Collier, managing director of Hong Kong-based Orient Capital Research, said Mr. Xi may not have tried to adjust his stance toward the United States so much as to reassure the Chinese public about the fact that he was defending their interests. Xi Jinping’s comment on the lockdown may heighten tensions with the United States, but it is aimed primarily at a domestic audience, Collier said. He is trying to favor the country’s high-tech companies both for economic growth and to manage decoupling at a time when China is facing severe headwinds. Beating the nationalist drum is a politically savvy way to achieve these goals. David Pierson And Olivia Wang contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/07/world/asia/china-us-xi-jinping.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos