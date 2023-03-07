Healthcare for All Creatures: PM Modi Advocates for One Earth One Health | Latest India News

The government’s top priority is to make medical treatment affordable for all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing a post-budget webinar on the health sector. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a post-budget webinar on the health sector. (PTI)

This was the ninth in a series of 12 post-budget webinars hosted by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for effectively implementing the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

As the pandemic focused global attention on health, India went a step further and focused on wellness. That’s why we presented a vision to the world – One Earth One Health. It involves holistic health care for all creatures – humans, animals or plants.

He reiterated the lessons learned regarding the supply chain during the pandemic and said there had been disruptions and it was becoming a matter of great concern.

Vital equipment such as drugs, vaccines and medical devices were weaponized when the pandemic was at its peak. In previous years’ budgets, the government has consistently tried to reduce India’s dependence on foreign nations and has emphasized the role of all stakeholders in this regard, he said.

The Prime Minister added that his government is working to ensure that health no longer remains confined to the Ministry of Health, but also involves other government departments to make it more holistic.

We are now advocating the whole-of-government approach instead of limiting the subject of health to the Ministry of Health alone. Making medical treatment affordable has been our government’s top priority, and thanks to Ayushman Bharat, around Rs 80,000 crore of poor patients have been saved through free treatment under the scheme, he said.

He pointed out that affordable medicines through 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras saved about Rs 20,000 crores to the poor and middle classes across the country. This means that only these two projects saved one lakh crore of rupees to the citizens, he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of a solid health infrastructure for the treatment of serious illnesses. Underlining the main objective of the government, he informed that at least 1.5 lakh health centers are being developed close to homes across the country so that testing centers and first aid are available. He also said that screening facilities for serious diseases like diabetes, cancer and heart problems will also be available at these centers.

Critical health infrastructure is made accessible to small towns and villages under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which not only gives birth to new hospitals but also creates a complete new health ecosystem. As a result, many opportunities are created for entrepreneurs, investors and medical professionals, he said.

Highlighting the world’s growing confidence in India’s pharmaceutical sector, the Prime Minister stressed the need to capitalize on it and work to protect this image.

A new program is launched to stimulate research and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector through centers of excellence which will strengthen the economy and create new employment opportunities. The market size of the pharmaceutical sector in India is 4 lakh crores today, he said.

There is a need to find coordination between the private sector and academia as it has the potential to increase the market size beyond 10 lakh crores. The pharmaceutical sectors need to identify important areas for investment. New ICMR laboratories have been opened for the research industry, he added.

Modi also stressed the need to make India the hub of medical tourism globally as it is an important sector.

At the end, he highlighted the fact that a developed health and wellness ecosystem can only be created in India with Sabka Prayas (everyone’s efforts) and asked all stakeholders to share their valuable suggestions.

We should be able to implement the budgetary provisions within the time frame set for the objectives set with a concrete roadmap. Fulfilling all dreams on the ground before the next budget while onboarding all stakeholders will require the benefit of your experience, he concluded.