Arrest of Imran Khan: Imran Khan jumped the wall, escaped to neighbor’s house to evade cops: Minister Pak





Imran Khan had applied to the Lahore High Court for bail after his arrest.

Islamabad:

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan jumped the wall of his residence and fled to his neighbor’s house to avoid arrest, The News International reported.

Sanaullah’s statement comes after Islamabad police arrived in Lahore on Sunday to arrest Imran Khan. However, law enforcement officers returned without being arrested as Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf told them he “was not at home”, according to the report.

According to The News International, Rana Sanaullah said at the press conference: “Yesterday the team that went to arrest Khan faced a lot of drama. There are rumors that he [Khan] jumped into his neighbors house [to hide]. After a while he surfaced somewhere and gave a huge speech.”

Sanaullah stressed that this was not an appropriate strategy if the police wanted to arrest Imran Khan. He said, “The police went there to inform him of the court orders. But he is a shameless person.

He added that when the authorities want to arrest him and present him in court, they will do so without hesitation. Rana Sanaullah accused Imran Khan of abusing his authority regarding Toshakhana’s gifts.

“If the court acquits Imran Khan, we will accept it,” Sanaullah said, adding that the government has no desire to arrest him but should ensure his appearance in court, according to The News report. International.

On February 28, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued Imran Khan with a non-releasable arrest warrant for his persistent failure to appear in court in the Toshakhana case.

Meanwhile, a local court in Islamabad has rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea to suspend his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case. Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict after hearing arguments on a motion filed by the PTI leader to have his warrants revoked, Dawn reported.

According to court orders, the Islamabad police team on Sunday, led by a police superintendent, went to Zaman Park to execute the arrest warrant. However, they failed to stop him.

The former Pakistani prime minister had also approached the Lahore High Court on Monday for bail after the arrest in the case. During the hearing, Khan’s attorneys Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared in court.

“A warrant will remain enforced until it is canceled by the court that issued it or until it is executed in accordance with Section 75(2) Cr.PC,” the statement said. court order according to the Dawn report. He said the warrant had been issued for Imran’s appearance at trial. However, he did not appear in court even today.

According to Dawn’s report, the court order further stated: “The defendant has not yet attended court and no request for a personal appearance for today is attached to the court order. [court] register. The defendant did not appear in court to ensure his appearance at trial in the future, therefore, the application is dismissed.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video of the Day

“False” videos of attacks on migrants: who caused panic in Tamil Nadu?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-jumped-wall-escaped-to-neighbours-house-to-evade-cops-pak-minister-3840205 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos