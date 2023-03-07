Politics
Al-Ittifaq can become a model for other Islamic boarding schools studying agriculture
Launching a press release from the presidenri.go.id page, after reviewing Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School Cooperative, the President expressed his appreciation through his remarks for the business model put in place. work by the Islamic boarding school of Al-Ittifaq in the management of agricultural products.
“The planning done at Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School is really very good and can be used as an example, can be used as a model, can be used as a business model that just needs to be photocopied” , said President Joko Widodo in his speech.
President Joko Widodo then encouraged Islamic boarding schools across Indonesia to be able to adopt a business model like the one applied by Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School in managing their agricultural products.
President makes Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School the holding company for agricultural businesses
In his address, President Joko Widodo also said that Pope Francis Al-Ittifaq later can be used as parent in farm business management.
“Photocopies of Solo Raya, photocopies of Riau, photocopies of East Java, photocopies of Lampung from the mother house, temporary detention of Al-Ittifaq,” President Joko Widodo said.
President Joko Widodo also stressed the importance of the “mother” in running a business. In the past, the president has also carried out this practice of “mothering” when running his business.
“I lived almost seven years when I was a parent. Unable to export, I used to be an industry in Jakarta. I studied for seven years,” said the President of the Republic of ‘Indonesia.
The President’s Invitation to Islamic Boarding Schools in Indonesia to Learn from Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School
The appreciation given by the President and the support for making Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School the parent of the agricultural enterprise later prompted the President of the Republic of Indonesia to invite other Islamic Boarding Schools across the Indonesia to Learn from Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School. .
Additionally, the management of Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School stated that they are very open to sharing their knowledge and experiences with other Islamic boarding schools in Indonesia.
President Joko Widodo said: “Earlier he told me to be open, very open. Even here, the production is not enough to meet the existing market demand.
Even though the agricultural business model has been appreciated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the program is considered a success, Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School still encounters various technical difficulties in the field.
President Joko Widodo then immediately appealed to various parties for assistance in resolving the problems faced by Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School.
“I asked earlier that BI could help with these difficulties. Medco, Mr. Helmi can also help, the Minister of SMEs and Financing can also be assisted so that everything develops and the business model is the same as I saw earlier,” President RI said.
President Joko Widodo promised that in the next six months he would again invite businessmen from cooperatives Islamic boarding school Al-Ittifaq at the State Palace.
This invitation was issued because the President of the Republic of Indonesia always wanted to know about the development of the agricultural enterprise run by the Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School Cooperative.
“I will invite you to the Palace in six months. But there have been developments since our meeting today. God willing,” President Joko Widodo said.
