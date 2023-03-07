Xi Jinping denounces China’s US-led crackdown





Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned the US-led crackdown on his country at an annual congress in Beijing, state media reported on Monday. Xi addressed delegates to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, reminiscing about the past five years of his rule. “Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development,” Xi said. by the state news agency. Xinhua. He added that China must “have the courage to fight back as the country faces profound and complex changes in the domestic and international landscape.” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in turn said on Tuesday that the United States should change its recent policies toward China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow. “The US perception and views on China are seriously distorted,” Qin said. “He sees China as his main rival and the most important geopolitical challenge. It’s as if the first button of the shirt is in the wrong place,” he added. Lingering tensions between Beijing and Washington rose after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon in American airspace last month. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his diplomatic trip to the country, while other senior US officials have expressed concerns over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan amid Beijing’s increased military presence around the island.

