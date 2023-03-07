15 scathing takedowns of Boris Johnson’s plan to give his own father a knighthood

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7, 2023

Although Boris JohnsonThe resignation honors list has yet to be made public, rumors suggest it has around 100 names and contains a head start in the House of Lords for Shaun Baileywhose office hosted a lockdown party, former Daily Mail editor Paul DacreAnd Nadine Dorries.

Simply amazing, we live in a country where Nadine Dorries has career options of peerage, minister or author rather than standing in the streets with the sign will fight the devil for money. — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) September 6, 2022

In terms of abuse of privilege, this all pales into insignificance next to the possibility that the irresponsible MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip could ennoble his own father.

of the man who Tried to find a government job for his wife Got his brother a peerage NOW he gives his father a knighthood. pic.twitter.com/B2J3wzkEDs — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 6, 2023

Of course, the idea received an absolute savage at the hands of Twitter.

1.

Wondering who else will make up the Knights of the Clown’s Table? https://t.co/GDBT1eH1VJ — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 6, 2023

2.

In what sane world can a proven pathological liar bestow the honors?

Honor – it’s in the word! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jB5OmkEN49 —Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 6, 2023

3.

Johnson is trying to get his dad into the House of Lords because he put his brother there, but this cad keeps voting against all the cool new fascist policies this government is counting on to win them in the next election. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 6, 2023

4.

5.

Oh now that’s cute🥰

A wonderful father and son acts as:

Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas

Prince Charles and Prince William

Sir Tim Rice and Declan Rice

So get up Sir Stanley Johnson!

It shows how much Boris Johnson loves his dad and truly believes in FAMILY VALUES!

Warm❤️ pic.twitter.com/gMT7IABWPl — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 6, 2023

6.

Boris Johnson, after giving his brother a peerage, his donors the honours, his pals billions in PPE contracts, his friends the best jobs, now wants his father to get a knighthood In another country, what is the word for this kind of thing? pic.twitter.com/DxO56NriKP – Nazir Afzal (@nazirafzal) March 5, 2023

7.

The difference between Johnson giving his father a knighthood and Caligula making his horse a consul is that some people like horses. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 6, 2023

8.

This week, I mainly proposed the candidacy of my own father to the knighthood pic.twitter.com/RokjAA2dxQ — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) March 5, 2023

9.

Monday morning, innocently opening up Twitter and checking out why Stanley Johnson is trending. Immediate reaction: pic.twitter.com/ttQfZ5OHAP — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 6, 2023

ten.

I mean, he knighted Gavin Williamson – Gavin Fucking Williamson. Of course, he wants to give one to his father. He probably just scrolled through his contacts and hit “Select All”. —Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) March 6, 2023

11.

Is it time to reform the honors system? pic.twitter.com/KfCm9BFIJe —Robert Peston (@Peston) March 5, 2023

12.

Now nominate your father for a knighthood pic.twitter.com/cnniH14l7o — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 6, 2023

13.

Sir Larry sounds good https://t.co/82OQpoKgNW — Larry the cat (@Number10cat) March 6, 2023

14.

Tories. Sue Gray Becomes Labor Chief of Staff: Disgusting How Dare They Do That! Boris Johnson nominates Father Stanley for a knighthood: Damn good show, what. Well-deserved. Congratulations to you my old man. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Daddy (IT’S DADDY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 6, 2023

15.

Boris Johnson’s full track record Stanley Johnson

Rachel Johnson

Wilfred Johnson

Follow (the dog)

Carrie Johnson

Randy Johnson (baseball player)

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Don Johnson

Lyndon B. Johnson

Ben Johnson (sprinter) https://t.co/qUwZ0qnEk3 — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 6, 2023

Speaking of Rachel JohnsonGlobal The News Agents podcast invited Boris Johnson’s sister to comment on the rumour.

Should Boris Johnson be able to knight his father?@RachelSJohnson according to reports, her father, Stanley, is about to get a nod. Listen on @GlobalPlayerhttps://t.co/SdyBDl7qyY pic.twitter.com/KsiLMYzFOh – The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2023

“If you’ve been in my place for six years, nothing, nothing surprises you anymore.”

Watching Rachel Johnson’s deep puddle for her father’s knighthood, as bestowed on her by her brother, is, to say the least, a mind-blowing and mind-blowing experience. pic.twitter.com/lSCeJtktMn — Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 6, 2023

