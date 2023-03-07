Politics
15 scathing takedowns of Boris Johnson’s plan to give his own father a knighthood
Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7, 2023
Although Boris JohnsonThe resignation honors list has yet to be made public, rumors suggest it has around 100 names and contains a head start in the House of Lords for Shaun Baileywhose office hosted a lockdown party, former Daily Mail editor Paul DacreAnd Nadine Dorries.
Simply amazing, we live in a country where Nadine Dorries has career options of peerage, minister or author rather than standing in the streets with the sign will fight the devil for money.
— Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) September 6, 2022
In terms of abuse of privilege, this all pales into insignificance next to the possibility that the irresponsible MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip could ennoble his own father.
of the man who
Tried to find a government job for his wife
Got his brother a peerage
NOW
he gives his father a knighthood. pic.twitter.com/B2J3wzkEDs
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 6, 2023
Of course, the idea received an absolute savage at the hands of Twitter.
1.
Wondering who else will make up the Knights of the Clown’s Table? https://t.co/GDBT1eH1VJ
— Otto English (@Otto_English) March 6, 2023
2.
In what sane world can a proven pathological liar bestow the honors?
Honor – it’s in the word! 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/jB5OmkEN49
—Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) March 6, 2023
3.
Johnson is trying to get his dad into the House of Lords because he put his brother there, but this cad keeps voting against all the cool new fascist policies this government is counting on to win them in the next election.
— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) March 6, 2023
4.
Absurd. Sunak can’t sign this. https://t.co/Kqoz4tQEZS
— Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) March 6, 2023
5.
Oh now that’s cute🥰
A wonderful father and son acts as:
Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas
Prince Charles and Prince William
Sir Tim Rice and Declan Rice
So get up Sir Stanley Johnson!
It shows how much Boris Johnson loves his dad and truly believes in FAMILY VALUES!
Warm❤️ pic.twitter.com/gMT7IABWPl
— Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) March 6, 2023
6.
Boris Johnson, after giving his brother a peerage, his donors the honours, his pals billions in PPE contracts, his friends the best jobs, now wants his father to get a knighthood
In another country, what is the word for this kind of thing? pic.twitter.com/DxO56NriKP
– Nazir Afzal (@nazirafzal) March 5, 2023
7.
The difference between Johnson giving his father a knighthood and Caligula making his horse a consul is that some people like horses.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) March 6, 2023
8.
This week, I mainly proposed the candidacy of my own father to the knighthood pic.twitter.com/RokjAA2dxQ
— TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) March 5, 2023
9.
Monday morning, innocently opening up Twitter and checking out why Stanley Johnson is trending. Immediate reaction: pic.twitter.com/ttQfZ5OHAP
— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 6, 2023
ten.
I mean, he knighted Gavin Williamson – Gavin Fucking Williamson. Of course, he wants to give one to his father. He probably just scrolled through his contacts and hit “Select All”.
—Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) March 6, 2023
11.
Is it time to reform the honors system? pic.twitter.com/KfCm9BFIJe
—Robert Peston (@Peston) March 5, 2023
12.
Now nominate your father for a knighthood pic.twitter.com/cnniH14l7o
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 6, 2023
13.
Sir Larry sounds good https://t.co/82OQpoKgNW
— Larry the cat (@Number10cat) March 6, 2023
14.
Tories.
Sue Gray Becomes Labor Chief of Staff: Disgusting How Dare They Do That!
Boris Johnson nominates Father Stanley for a knighthood: Damn good show, what. Well-deserved. Congratulations to you my old man.
— Simon Harris – Man Behaving Daddy (IT’S DADDY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 6, 2023
15.
Boris Johnson’s full track record
Stanley Johnson
Rachel Johnson
Wilfred Johnson
Follow (the dog)
Carrie Johnson
Randy Johnson (baseball player)
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Don Johnson
Lyndon B. Johnson
Ben Johnson (sprinter) https://t.co/qUwZ0qnEk3
— Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) March 6, 2023
Speaking of Rachel JohnsonGlobal The News Agents podcast invited Boris Johnson’s sister to comment on the rumour.
Should Boris Johnson be able to knight his father?@RachelSJohnson according to reports, her father, Stanley, is about to get a nod.
Listen on @GlobalPlayerhttps://t.co/SdyBDl7qyY pic.twitter.com/KsiLMYzFOh
– The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2023
“If you’ve been in my place for six years, nothing, nothing surprises you anymore.”
Watching Rachel Johnson’s deep puddle for her father’s knighthood, as bestowed on her by her brother, is, to say the least, a mind-blowing and mind-blowing experience.
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) March 6, 2023
LEARN MORE
Rachel Johnson and Stanley Johnson blame Boris Johnson’s government for UK sewage shame
Picture Screenshot, Screenshot
