Bad blood between Donald Trump and Fox News colors the 2024 presidential race





The beef between former President Donald Trump and Fox News is getting ugly and leaving an indelible mark on the early jockeys in the 2024 presidential race.

Mr. Trump has snatched up Rupert Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp., and Trump allies have piled in, accusing the nation’s most-watched news network of selling out, turning its back on the MAGA movement and trying to tip the scales in his favour. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Simmering tensions boiled over at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, where former Trump adviser Steve Bannon sparked one of the loudest standing ovations of the four-day conference after castigating Mr. Murdoch.

People were standing in their chairs and saying, ‘[expletive] Fox,” Bannon told The Washington Times.

He is part of a growing faction in the Trump universe that says Mr. Murdoch, global investment billionaire Ken Griffin and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky are part of a cabal trying to derail the Mr. Trump’s re-election bid.

I’m not trying to shut Fox down, but there’s no way we’ll allow the rootless, cosmopolitan elite that are the Murdochs, these outsiders, to basically say Trump won’t be coming back to the White House, Ms. Bannon. It will not arrive.

Mr. Bannon said he was considering filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Fox News of giving gratuitous contributions to Mr. DeSantis’ campaign over his coverage.

“It shows such a lack of respect for the public,” he said.

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.

Fox News has long been considered the home of Republican and conservative viewpoints, just as MSNBC has been the natural habitat of Democratic and liberal voices.

The once-strong bond between Mr. Trump’s political movement and Fox News has been strained since the network called Arizona for President Biden in the 2020 election.

The decision infuriated Mr. Trump and his supporters, most of whom view the stolen campaign claims as an article of faith and remain skeptical of Fox News.

Conservative radio host John Fredericks said Fox News gave Mr Trump the third presidential bid lightly. He described the relationship between the MAGA Movement and Fox News as “tenuous”.

The fact that they didn’t cover up for President Trump on something he did between his Mar-a-Lago announcement and his CPAC speech is absolutely despicable, Fredericks said.

Murdoch can do whatever he wants, I don’t care. We have built a new alternative medium, he said. If they don’t want to run our stuff, if they want to pretend we don’t exist so they can be controlled and kneel to woke corporations and Wall Street, that’s fine. Their audience will dry up.

Fox News, in previous years, had a large presence at CPAC. This was not the case this year. The network withdrew from the event.

Instead, Media Row featured an assortment of Trump-inspired networks and talking heads, ranging from Mr. Fredericks to Right Side Broadcasting and Real America’s Voice News, which airs Mr. Bannons’ War Room show.

Mr. Bannon was right in the middle of it all. Crowds salivated for the chance to catch him in person and watch him record War Room.

The simmering tensions are unfolding amid a legal battle between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems. The company filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network for knowingly promoting false claims that the company was involved in voter fraud.

The case appears to be headed for trial.

Mr Murdoch, in newly released testimony, admitted he seriously doubted the rigged election claims and said: “We thought everything was fine.

The revelations have opened the network to fierce criticism from both right and left, including the accusation that the decision to air the false allegations helped fuel the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Mr. Trump approached it from a different angle. He said if Mr Murdoch did not believe the election had been stolen, then he and his MAGA Hating Globalist group RINO should retire from the news as soon as possible.

On Monday, Mr. Trump doubled down on his criticism with a 3 a.m. post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

How Rupert Murdoch says there was no voter fraud when 2000 Mules show on government tape there were millions of stuffed ballots, and Elon Musk released the files from the FBI/Twitter, where pollsters say silence on the news made a 17% difference in the vote, Mr. Trump wrote. Then there was, of course, the FBI/Facebook, another big electoral integrity fraud costing millions of votes – and that’s not even counting all the many other ways they cheated, or the fact that they avoided state legislatures?

The film 2000 Mules was produced by conservative commentator Dinesh DSouza who used alleged geolocation data from cellphone apps to track people, or mules, allegedly involved in ballot stuffing in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The allegations were never substantiated.

